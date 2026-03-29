Who is Allah Ghazanfar? Afghanistan’s young mystery spinner makes IPL debut for Mumbai Indians

Afghan mystery spinner Allah Ghazanfar make his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians against KKR in IPL 2026.

Allah Ghazanfar IPL debut

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are face each other in the Indian Premier League 2026 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to field first, giving MI the chance to utilize their home advantage. Both teams have made some interesting changes in their playing XI.

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Debutants in focus

Mumbai Indians have three new faces making their debut for the franchise in this match. Afghanistan’s young mystery spinner Allah Ghazanfar is set to make his IPL debut. West Indies power-hitter Sherfane Rutherford and experienced Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur are also playing their first match for MI.

Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR):

Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Blessing Muzarabani

Kolkata Knight Riders Impact subs:Â Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Dubey, Tejasvi Dahiya

Mumbai Indians (MI):

Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, Allah Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians Impact subs:Â Suryakumar Yadav, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar

Wankhede Pitch report

“Let’s start with the dimensions, because there are a lot of sixes hit here. 64-64, we’re smack bang in the middle, those are the square boundaries. And then 75 straight. That’s not big. Fourteen sixes per game is what’s hit here in the IPL. I think it’s an absolute beauty. As per usual, look, there’s a little bit of grass on it, which is surprising. I think last time I was here, it was a little bit drier than this. But I think that’ll hold the conditions together beautifully.

“From a batter’s perspective, I think what you know with a surface like this, with the grass you’re going to get that extra pace and bounce with the new ball. So, capitalise in the powerplay. I think change of pace is going to be important for the bowlers. Generally here though, I think you see teams look to bowl first, look to chase, and utilise the dew batting second, if that comes in. I’ll go back to slower balls. Add to that, yorkers. Can you get in the hole? Thatâ€™s the question to you as a bowler. In terms of runs, 200 is where you want to be, actually as an average, for a winning score batting first,” Pommie Mbangwa, Michael Clarke said.

Who is Allah Ghazanfar?

Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, a tall off-spinner with a knack for the mysterious, was born on March 20, 2006, in Paktia Province, Afghanistan. He first picked up a cricket ball in 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and quickly made a name for himself.

He made his senior debut for Afghanistan at just 16 years and 236 days, becoming the youngest Afghan international cricketer. Mumbai Indians bought him for Rs 4.8 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Interestingly, he was part of KKR’s title-winning squad in 2024 as an injury replacement but did not get a chance to play.

This promises to be an exciting contest at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians are counting on their recent acquisitions, particularly the promising Allah Ghazanfar, to make a quick impression. Meanwhile, KKR aims to kick off their season with a bang, relying on their seasoned players.