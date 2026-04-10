Who is Brijesh Sharma? All you need to know about RR pacer who picked key wickets vs RCB in IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals’ young pacer from Jammu took 2 important wickets in his impressive spell against RCB in IPL 2026. Know his inspiring journey from a labourer’s son to IPL star.

Brijesh Sharma

Rajasthan Royals’ young pacer Brijesh Sharma delivered an impressive performance with the ball as RR defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL 2026 clash on Friday in Guwahati.

Brijesh, who made his IPL debut earlier this season against Chennai Super Kings, continued his good form by picking up two important wickets against RCB.

Brijesh removes Jitesh Sharma

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opt to bowl. Brijesh Sharma came into the attack in the ninth over and struck immediately. He dismissed RCB’s wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma for just 5 runs. The delivery was a back-of-length ball on middle stump. Jitesh tried to play it towards mid-on but missed it completely, and the ball hit him on the pads.

Tim David also falls to Brijesh

In his next over, Brijesh got rid of the dangerous Tim David. The explosive batter attempted to pull a short-of-length ball outside off stump, but the ball didn’t bounce much and took the lower part of the bat, going straight to Shimron Hetmyer at deep mid-wicket. Tim David scored 13 runs off 9 balls.

Brijesh Sharma finished with impressive figures of 2 wickets for 36 runs in 4 overs.

Who is Brijesh Sharma?

Brijesh Sharma was born on 16 January 1988 in Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir. From a young age, he was more interested in cricket than studies. His father, Kapoor Chand Sharma, is a daily wage labourer. Despite financial difficulties, his father supported Brijesh’s dream. Brijesh played for the Jammu state team but was later dropped. He then trained under Deepak Punia at Unique Sports Club in Delhi, where he learned the importance of discipline.

Strong performance in Bengal Pro T20 League

In search of better opportunities, Brijesh moved to Bengal and played in the Bengal Pro T20 League. He took 11 wickets in 7 matches and also featured in the top-10 run-scorers list of the tournament. Based on this performance, Rajasthan Royals bought him in the IPL auction.

Match result

Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets in this IPL 2026 match played in Guwahati.

First Innings (RCB):

Royal Challengers Bengaluru bat first as they managed to post a competitive total of 201 for 8 in 20 overs. Skipper Rajat Patidar played a solid knock of 63 off 40 balls, while Impact Sub Venkatesh Iyer provided a quick cameo. However, Rajasthan Royals’ bowlers, especially Brijesh Sharma who took 2 wickets, kept things tight and restricted RCB from scoring even more runs.

Second Innings (RR):

Rajasthan Royals chased down the target of 202 with ease, winning the match by 6 wickets in just 18 overs. Young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stole the show with a breathtaking 78 off 26 balls, while Dhruv Jurel remained unbeaten on 81 off 43 balls. Their explosive batting, especially Sooryavanshi’s seven sixes, made light work of the RCB bowling attack.