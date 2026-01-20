Who is Gautami Naik? Smriti Mandhana hails star batter’s 73 run knock as RCB becomes first team to qualify for WPL 2026

Gautami Naik starred with 73 runs off 55 balls as RCB recovered from an early collapse to post 178/6 against Gujarat Giants in WPL 2026. Skipper Smriti Mandhana praised Naik’s performance, calling it outstanding under pressure.

Smriti Mandhana and Gautami Naik

A delighted skipper, Smriti Mandhana, heaped praise on Gautami Naik for her brilliant knock of 73 off 55 deliveries under pressure. Naik’s innings helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) recover well and post a strong total against Gujarat Giants in Match 12 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 on Monday. With this victory, RCB became the first team to qualify for WPL 2026.

RCB stumbles ealry as Gujarat strikes with new ball

Asked to bat first, RCB had another shaky start. Renuka Singh Thakur struck in the opening over, dismissing Grace Harris for 1. Kashvee Gautam followed by removing Georgia Voll in the next over, putting RCB on the back foot early.

Skipper Smriti Mandhana then joined Gautami Naik. The pair focused on rebuilding and guided RCB to 37/2 at the end of the Power-play. Mandhana and Naik formed an important 60-run partnership off 45 balls for the third wicket.

“Very happy. From where we started in our batting innings, and then to get 180+ was excellent. Very, very happy for Gautami. Coming from Domestic cricket, doing well there, but performing at such a big stage and coming in to bat at 10/2, and the way she batted was outstanding. I am really proud of her. Richa, Radha & Nadine finished off the innings really well. The bowling plans were spot on, too,” said Mandhana after the match.

Naik’s maiden WPL fifty powers RCB recovery

Naik was the heartbeat of RCB’s recovery as she found a partner in Richa Ghosh. Naik reached her maiden WPL fifty from 42 balls, while Richa contributed 27 runs from 20 balls. Their partnership was broken in the last over of RCB’s innings, as Sophie Devine trapped Richa out at long-off.

Naikâ€™s impressive innings of 73 off 55 balls ended in the 18th over when she was bowled out by Gardner. By then, RCB were well positioned for a final push. Radha Yadav (17) and Shreyanka Patil (8 not out) made important contributions, taking advantage of the solid foundation set earlier. Their performances helped secure a strong finish, with RCB scoring 17 runs in the last over to finish at 178/6.

“I think the attitude she has had from the first game. She didn’t get the opportunity to bat in the first game, but the attitude was spot on. You can get out, you can do anything, but the attitude has to be right up there. Today again, the application was spot on from her. The wicket wasn’t easy to bat on. She understood it quickly and adapted it really well. She is not that experienced, but batted brilliantly. That was a very commendable job.”

Who is Gautami Naik?

Gautami Jitendra Naik, born on April 15, 1998, in Maharashtra, is one of the emerging names in Indian womenâ€™s cricket. A right-handed top-order batter who can also contribute with her off-spin bowling, Naik adds valuable balance to any team. She made her mark on the domestic circuit, representing sides such as Maharashtra Women, Baroda Women, and Nagaland Women, where she developed her skills and gained vital experience across different state competitions.



