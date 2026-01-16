Who is Henil Patel? India U19 star inspired by Dale Steyn, shines with fifer in World Cup opener, says, ‘I like…’

India U19 pacer Henil Patel starred with a five-wicket haul against USA in the U19 World Cup. The Gujarat youngster credits Dale Steyn.

Henil Patel celebrates five-wicket haul for India in U19 World Cup 2026 opener vs USA

Henil Patel U19 World Cup 2026: Pacer Henil Patel, who starred in India’s six-wicket victory over the USA in the Under-19 World Cup with an impressive five-wicket haul, says he draws inspiration from South African fast-bowling great Dale Steyn and his aggression on the pitch.

Henil Patel’s five wicket haul gives India perfect start

The 18-year-old showcased his class by ripping through the American batting line-up, returning figures of 5/16 to help the five-time champions register a commanding win on Thursday and make a perfect start to their campaign.

Third best bowling performance by an Indian in U19 World Cup

It was the third-best bowling performance by an Indian at any edition of the men’s Under-19 World Cup, bettered only by Kamal Passi’s 6/23 against Zimbabwe in 2012 and Anukul Roy’s 5/14 against Papua New Guinea in 2018.

‘I love his aggression’: Henil Patel on Dale Steyn’s influence

“What I get from Dale Steyn is that I like his aggression a lot,” Patel told ICC Digital.

“His bowling was so good that there was no batter who could play against him easily because he was so tough to face.”

Early wickets the key to my success, says Henil Patel

Three of Patel’s five wickets came during a fiery new-ball spell at Queens Sports Club, reducing the USA to 34/4. The young pacer revealed that attacking the stumps early was key to his success.

“I have a mindset to get the batter out within three to four deliveries. It’s all about taking early wickets. I go with the same mindset and stay calm,” he said.

“I go into training with a proper mindset, get my body ready, and it’s the same in a match,” he concluded.

Who is Henil Patel?

Henil Patel was born on February 28, 2007, in the Valsad district of Gujarat. Introduced to cricket by his father at a young age, Henil impressed in local tournaments before earning selection for the Gujarat Under-19 side.

So far, he has featured in three Youth Test matches and 12 Youth One-Day Internationals, picking up a total of 28 wickets. Last month, he also represented India in the Under-19 Asia Cup, where he claimed five wickets in four matches.



( With PTI Inputs )