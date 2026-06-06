Who is Manav Suthar? The young spinner who made his debut today!

Rajasthan spin-bowling all-rounder Manav Suthar’s steady rise through the domestic ranks reached a defining milestone on Saturday when he made his Test debut for India in the one-off match against Afghanistan at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

The 23-year-old left-arm spinner was named in India’s playing XI ahead of fellow spin-bowling all-rounder Harsh Dubey, ending speculation over who would get the nod as the team management looked to assess options ahead of the upcoming two-Test tour of Sri Lanka.

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Suthar received Test cap No. 319 from senior spinner Kuldeep Yadav, becoming India’s first specialist spin-bowling Test debutant since Axar Patel made his debut in 2021.

Hailing from Rajasthan and having sharpened his skills through the state’s domestic circuit, Suthar has built an impressive first-class record. In 29 first-class matches, he has claimed 129 wickets, establishing himself as one of the country’s most promising young spinners. He has also featured in 25 List-A matches and 29 T20 games.

Earlier this year, Suthar was part of the Gujarat Titans setup in IPL 2026 under the leadership of India’s Test captain Shubman Gill, further enhancing his exposure to top-level cricket.

His talent had also come into the spotlight during India’s preparations for the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he reportedly impressed senior stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli while working as a net bowler.

An admirer of Ravichandran Ashwin, Suthar’s ability to generate a sharp turn and extract bite from the surface has earned praise from several cricketing experts. Ashwin himself had highlighted the youngster’s ability to impart significant revolutions on the ball, identifying him as a spinner with immense potential.

Moments after receiving his maiden Test cap, an emotional Suthar admitted that fulfilling his childhood dream was difficult to put into words.

“I can’t even express these emotions in words. To be honest, it’s the best feeling of my life so far. A Test cap is a dream for every cricketer. It gave me a lot of motivation, and receiving this cap from a legend like Kuldeep bhai, who has served Team India for so long, makes me very grateful,” Suthar said in a video shared by the BCCI.

Presenting the cap, Kuldeep welcomed the youngster into the Indian dressing room and urged him to trust his strengths on the biggest stage.

“Cap number 319, Manav Suthar. Firstly, congratulations on making your Test debut for India. It’s my privilege to present you with this cap. This is a very special moment in your cricket journey, and we wish you all the very best. We hope you have a long and successful Test career.

“As a fellow spinner, I know it’s a big stage, but nothing changes. Trust your skill, back yourself, and keep spinning the ball the way you want. Welcome to the family,” Kuldeep said.

With India beginning a transition phase in their spin department and preparing for challenging conditions in Sri Lanka later this year, Suthar now has an opportunity to convert years of domestic consistency into a long-term international career.

( With Inputs of IANS )