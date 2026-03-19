Who is Raaha? Dinesh Karthik, Dipika Pallikal welcome baby daughter with emotional family post

Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal have welcomed a baby girl named Raaha, adding to their family with twin sons Kabir and Zian.

Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal welcome baby daughter

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik and squash star Dipika Pallikal have become parents to a beautiful baby girl named Raaha Pallikal Karthik.

The couple shared the joyful news on social media, expressing their happiness and thanks as they introduced their daughter to the world. Raaha is now the younger sister to their twin sons, Kabir and Zian.

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“With blessings in our hearts and gratitude beyond words, we joyfully welcome our precious girl into this world. Kabir and Zian are thrilled to introduce their baby sister, Raaha Pallikal Karthik. Love, Dipika & Dinesh”

A beautiful family journey

Dinesh and Dipika exchanged vows on August 25, 2015, blending Hindu and Christian traditions. Their family expanded in 2021 with the birth of twin boys, and now, with Raaha’s arrival, it’s even larger.

Dinesh Karthik’s cricket legacy

Dinesh Karthik enjoyed a lengthy and accomplished career as a wicketkeeper-batter for India, participating in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. Following his retirement from international play, he transitioned into coaching and commentary. He currently works with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL as batting coach and mentor, part of a strong support staff that includes head coach Andy Flower, bowling coach Omkar Salvi, assistant coach Richard Halsall, spin bowling coach Malolan Rangarajan, strength and conditioning coach Basu Shanker, physios Evan Speechly and James Pipe, athletic therapist Navnita Gautam, and team doctor Dr Shikha Dhaundiyal.

Dipika Pallikal’s squash achievements

Dipika is one of India’s greatest squash players. She became the first Indian woman to enter the world’s top 10 rankings. She has won medals at Commonwealth Games and Asian Games and received the Padma Shri award.

Her last big competition was the Hangzhou Asian Games in October 2023, where she won gold in mixed doubles. After taking a maternity break in early 2022, she made a strong comeback, winning titles at the World Doubles Squash Championships and a bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Dinesh Kartik, current RCB coach and mentor

Dinesh Karthik is the batting coach and mentor for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL, officially joining the coaching staff in 2024 after retiring from his playing career. He works alongside head coach Andy Flower and director of cricket Mo Bobat to support the batting group and mentor players.

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