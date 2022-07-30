Who is Sanket Sagar? India’s First Medalist At CWG 2022 | Heartwarming Story

New Delhi: A few years ago, nobody knew about the weightlifter Sanket Sagar, but now he will inspire a number of Indians as he won his country’s first medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday. He created history after winning the silver medal in the men’s 55kg weightlifting event with a total score of 249 points after the snatch and clean & jerk segments.

The road to success hasn’t been easy for Sanket Sagar. His journey began in obscurity on the Ahilyadevi Holkar road in the town of Sangli in South Maharashtra where he runs a pan shop with his father. Sanket Sagar’s father Mahadev Sargar had a dream that one day his son will become a top-level weightlifter and after watching Poojari Gururaja winning a medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, the young weightlifter also started working hard to win a medal for India in big international tournaments.

When Sanket Sargar saw Gururaja winning a silver at the Gold Coast Games, he had already been training as a weightlifter for five years. “I remember it very clearly. It was around 6am very early in the morning on April 5 in 2018. That was when Gururaja bhaiyaa was competing in the Commonwealth Games in the 56kg category,” he told Sportstar a few days back.

The athlete added, “I remember one customer wanted a masala paan, so that’s what I was making. At the same time, I was watching the weightlifting competition on the TV in the shop. Right then, I decided agli baar mai jaunga. Pakka I will be there. Jaunga hi jaaunga. Bas mehnat karna hai. Aur kya karna hai? (I decided the next time I’m going to be there for sure. The only thing I have to do is work hard. What else is there to it).”

Finally, his hardwork paid off when stood at the podium in the ongoing Commonwealth Games. However, the road is still long for the Indian weightlifter as he is only 21-year-old and will look to win more medals in the upcoming competitions including the Olympics.