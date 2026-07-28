Who is Saransh Jain? Meet 33-year-old Madhya Pradesh all-rounder earns maiden India Test call for Sri Lanka Tour

Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Saransh Jain’s hard work in domestic cricket has finally paid off. The 33-year-old has earned his maiden India Test call-up after being named in the squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Saransh has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket and recently bolstered his case with a brilliant performance for India A in Sri Lanka.

The BCCI announced India’s squad for the Sri Lanka Tests under the captaincy of Shubman Gill. While most of the selected players were expected, Saransh Jain’s inclusion grabbed attention as he is the only uncapped player to receive his first Test call-up.

Strong India A performance sealed his place

Saransh made a strong impression during India A’s recent tour of Sri Lanka. In the final first-class match against Sri Lanka A, he played a valuable unbeaten knock of 70 runs and also contributed with the ball.

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The all-rounder picked up four wickets in the first innings before adding two more in the second innings, finishing the match with six wickets. Saransh Jain was born on 31st March 1993 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Who is Saransh Jain?

His all-round show earned him a place in the senior Indian squad for the upcoming Test series. The 33-year-old is an all-rounder who bats left-handed and bowls right-arm spin.

He also impressed in the Madhya Pradesh T20 League earlier this month, where he remained unbeaten on 43 and claimed four wickets in his last match. His all-round skills with bat and ball provide India with yet another dependable option down the lower middle-order.

Also Read: India squad announced for Sri Lanka Tests: Bumrah uncertain, Saransh Jain’s surprise call-up steals the show

Saransh Jain’s domestic cricket record Saransh has accumulated an impressive record in domestic cricket over the years. In 54 first-class matches, he has scored 2,223 runs in 85 innings which includes two centuries and 14 half-centuries. With the ball, he has taken 188 wickets and has registered 10 five-wicket hauls.

In List A cricket, Saransh has scored 553 runs in 35 innings while picking up 38 wickets in 45 matches. He has also claimed 18 wickets in 17 T20 innings, highlighting his value across all formats.

Saransh Jain has earned his maiden Test call-up 👏



Take a look at the new off-spinner, who set the stage on fire with his stunning 5/49 in the Duleep Trophy final. 👌 pic.twitter.com/VIlTxFDhAy — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) July 28, 2026

India’s Test squad for Sri Lanka series

Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Jasprit Bumrah (subject to fitness clearance), Sai Sudharsan (subject to fitness clearance).