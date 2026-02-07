Who is Shadley van Schalkwyk? South Africa-born USA pacer who took four BIG wickets vs India in T20 World Cup 2026 opener

South African-born USA pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk who stunned India with 4/25 in T20 World Cup 2026 opener.

Shadley van Schalkwyk

In a stunning start to their title defence, India suffered a disastrous powerplay collapse against a fired-up United States side in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group A opener at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Saturday. USA pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk delivered a dream spell in the fifth over, claiming three wickets to leave the Men in Blue at 46/4 after just six overs.

Shadley van Schalkwyk’s devastating fifth over

The game turned dramatically in the fifth over. South African-born USA pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk produced a sensational spell, dismissing three Indian batters in quick succession:

Ishan Kishan – caught at mid-off (20 off 16) at 5.2

Tilak Varma – miscued to mid-wicket (caught) at 5.5

Shivam Dube – caught at point by Saurabh Netravalkar at 5.6

The triple strike left India at 46/4 inside the powerplay-one of their worst starts in T20 World Cup history. Van Schalkwyk’s pace, variations, and accuracy completely disrupted India’s top and middle order.

USA’s confidence after 2024 heroics

The United States entered the match with momentum after their remarkable 2024 T20 World Cup campaign, where they reached the Super 8s, stunned Pakistan, and pushed both India and South Africa in close contests. With a balanced side featuring six specialist batters, two all-rounders, and three frontline bowlers, USA are aiming to cause another major upset against the defending champions.

Who is Shadley van Schalkwyk?

Shadley van Schalkwyk is a South African-born all-rounder who attended Wynberg Boys’ High School (the same school as Jacques Kallis). He represented Western Province and other domestic teams in South Africa from 2008 onwards. In the 2020s, he moved to the United States, qualified through residency, and became a key part of the USA national team, debuting in 2024. He was a member of USA’s 2024 T20 World Cup squad and continues to play for Los Angeles Knight Riders in Major League Cricket (MLC) and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20. He has represented the United States in 13 ODIs and multiple T20Is.

Suryakumar Yadav’s heroic recovery

India, led by a masterful Suryakumar Yadav, staged a remarkable recovery from the early collapse. After slumping to 46/4 in the powerplay and further trouble at 77/6, the captain played a lone warrior’s innings, remaining unbeaten on 84 off 49 balls (10×4, 4×6). His blistering 21-run final over against Saurabh Netravalkar helped drag the Men in Blue to a fighting 161/9 in their 20 overs.

Despite Shadley van Schalkwyk finishing with impressive figures of 4/25 and disciplined USA bowling throughout, Suryakumar’s gritty knock on a challenging, two-paced Wankhede surface gave India a defendable total. The match remains live and full of drama-USA’s chase begins with the underdogs needing a historic upset against the defending champions.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/