Doha: The world will witness another piece of history on December 1 when Stephanie Frappart will become the first woman on earth to officiate a men’s FIFA World Cup match during the Costa Rica vs Germany encounter at the Al Bayt Stadium.

The 38-year-old is one of the three female referees in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar alongside Rwanda’s Salima Mukansanga and Yoshimi Yamashita of Japan. Frappart will be joined by assistants Neuza Back and Karen Diaz in the Costa Roca vs Germany game.

“The men’s World Cup is the most important sporting competition in the world. I was the first referee in France and in Europe, so I know how to deal with it,” she said.

This Thursday, an all-female refereeing trio will take charge of a men’s @FIFAWorldCup match for the first time. St phanie Frappart will be joined by assistants Neuza Back and Karen Diaz in overseeing @fedefutbolcrc against @DFB_Team. History in the making! ? pic.twitter.com/KusT7SOUn9 FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 29, 2022

It’s not the first time for Frappart officiating in a men’s match. in 2021, the Frenchwoman became the first female to referee a men’s World Cup qualifying match during Netherlands vs Latvia game.

She was also the first woman to referee a Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League game. Meanwhile, the Costa Rica vs Germany game is one of the most crucial Group E encounters left in the competition.

The 2014 Champions, Germany, are on a verge of elimination and need a win to have any chance of qualifying for the round of 16. Hansi Flick’s side were stunned by Japan in their opening encounter and then drew with Spain to keep their hopes alive.

Both Spain and Japan have notched up a win each in the group stages and a lot will depend on the outcome of their fixture.