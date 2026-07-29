Team India could soon have a new fielding coach as BCCI is looking for a revamp in its support staff before the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. With T. Dilip’s contract coming to an end, one experienced coach is in the fray to take over the role. That coach is Subhadeep Ghosh, a former Assam cricketer who has made an impressive coaching career over the years. Having already worked with several Indian teams across different levels, he is now expected to get his biggest opportunity with the senior men’s side.

Who is Subhadeep Ghosh?

Subhadeep Ghosh, former first-class cricketer, played as a middle-order right-hand batsman and off-spinner for Assam and Railways. He has been associated with the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for some years now and played an important role in moulding the careers of the young Indian cricketers. The 58-year-old has been with the NCA for a few years now.

He was recently part of India’s support staff during the Zimbabwe tour and has also worked with the India A, India Under-19, and India women’s teams. Ghosh was also a member of the coaching staff of the Indian team that won the gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games.

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If appointed, the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka is expected to be his first assignment with the senior Indian men’s Test team.

Strong domestic cricket background

Before moving into coaching, Ghosh enjoyed a respectable domestic career. He played 17 first-class and 17 List A matches, scoring 316 runs and 307 runs respectively.

He made his domestic debut during the 1994-95 season and played his final first-class match in 2004. After retiring from competitive cricket, he shifted his focus to coaching and gradually became one of the most experienced fielding specialists in Indian cricket.

Worked with KKR, Delhi Capitals and India Women’s team

Ghosh has also gained valuable experience in the Indian Premier League.

He was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders coaching staff when the franchise lifted its second IPL title in 2014 under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir. Later, he also served as the fielding coach of the Delhi Capitals.

Apart from the IPL, he worked as the fielding coach of the India women’s team during the 2021 tour of Australia. He has also been closely associated with India A and the Under-19 setup, including the team’s campaign at the 2024 Under-19 World Cup.

Sri Lanka Test series could be his first assignment

India will travel to Sri Lanka next month for a two-match Test series, with the opening Test scheduled to begin on August 15.

This series will also form a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 and will be an important contest for both teams looking to earn valuable points in the race to reach the WTC final.

If the BCCI confirms his appointment, Subhadeep Ghosh will start a new chapter in his coaching career with one of the biggest assignments in Indian cricket.