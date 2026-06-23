Who is Suryansh Shedge? Mumbai star replaces injured Nitish Reddy in India’s T20I Squad for Ireland, England Tour

India’s preparation for the upcoming T20I tour of Ireland and England has taken a turn for the unexpected with a young domestic performer getting a golden opportunity at the international level. The selectors have moved quickly to fill a vacancy in the squad after an injury setback forced a change ahead of the tour.

The BCCI confirmed on Tuesday that Mumbai all-rounder Suryansh Shedge has been added to India’s squads for the T20I series against Ireland and England.

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The 23-year-old comes into the setup after impressive performances for India A and consistent displays in domestic cricket over the last year.

In an official statement, the board said: “The men’s selection committee has named Suryansh Shedge as a replacement for Nitish Kumar Reddy in India’s squads for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England.“

It is a big moment for Shedge in his cricketing career and a chance to make an impression at the top level.

Nitish Reddy ruled out due to quadriceps injury

The squad change became necessary after Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out of the tour because of a left quadriceps injury.

Reddy experienced discomfort after the third ODI against Afghanistan on June 20 and underwent further medical examinations.

Before this, BCCI medical team had recommended rehabilitation and he was unavailable for both T20I assignments.

Earlier reports had suggested that scans had revealed swelling and fibre disruption in the left quadriceps, an injury which will require a significant recovery period.

The all-rounder has been asked to report to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence for further treatment and monitoring.

Recovery could keep Reddy out for several weeks

While the exact timeline will depend on his progress, Reddy is expected to spend at least four weeks in rehabilitation before he can begin his return-to-play process.

The injury is a disappointing setback for the youngster, who was expected to play an important role during the white-ball tour.

Reddy has already represented India in all three formats, playing 10 Tests, six ODIs and four T20 Internationals.

He featured in two ODIs against Afghanistan but missed the second match in Lucknow after feeling discomfort.

Interestingly, India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel had initially suggested the issue did not appear serious, but further scans revealed a more significant problem.

Strong performances open door for Shedge

Shedge’s selection comes on the back of a productive tour with India A in Sri Lanka.

He scored 147 runs in five matches batting in the middle order in the recent tri-series and also contributed with the ball, bowling 23 overs in the course of the tournament.

The Mumbai all-rounder had also enjoyed a great Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign in 2024-25.

Playing a finisher’s role, he scored 131 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 251.92 and played a key part in Mumbai’s title-winning run.

With India set to play two T20Is against Ireland before travelling to England for a five-match T20I series, Shedge now has a chance to push for his international debut.

The selectors clearly see him as a player capable of offering balance with both bat and ball, and the upcoming tour could become the biggest moment of his career so far.