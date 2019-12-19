Over the years, the Indian Premier League has unearthed numerous mystery girls. From Malti Chahar in 2018 to RCB fan Deepika Ghose last season, the IPL has time and again focussed the crowd’s attention to personalities other than cricketers and cheerleaders.

On Thursday during the IPL 2019 auction, viewers couldn’t help but spot a new addition to the Sunrisers Hyderabad table. Next to mentor VVS Laxman, Muttiah Muralitharan and coach Trevor Bayliss, was a mystery girl on whom the camera kept going repeatedly. SRH took almost an hour to make their first purchase, but by then the mystery girl had already become a sensation on social media.

The woman is none other than Kaviya Maran, 27-year-old daughter of SRH owner Kalanithi Maran. Also a co-owner of the franchise, Kaviya is a keen cricket lover, who is involved with SUN music and FM channels of SUN TV.

Hailing from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Kaviya has completed her MBA and reportedly spends her seizure time listening to music. She first appeared on the television set during the IPL 2018, where Kaviya was seen in support of SRH during their match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Uppal.