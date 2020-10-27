Ever since Varun Chakravarthy got his maiden national call for the Australian tour on Monday evening, the 29-year old has been the talk of the town. The Bidar-born mystery spinner shot to recognition when he picked up five wickets in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League.

He has also been a pivotal cog in the wheel of the Knights this season. Chakravarthy has got breakthroughs as and when the team needed it. In fact, when Sunil Narine was out due to a suspect bowling action, Chakravarthy filled in well and never made us realise that the West Indian was missing.

So, who is Varun Chakravarthy? In this article, we list five lesser-known facts about KKR’s newest pin-up boy.

Late starter: He made his List A debut for Tamil Nadu in the 2018 19 Vijay Hazare Trophy on 20 September 2018. He was the leading wicket-taker for Tamil Nadu in the 2018 19 Vijay Hazare Trophy, with twenty-two dismissals in nine matches.

Wicketkeeper turned Bowler: Did you know, Chakravarthy was a wicketkeeper-batsman when he started out? He did not get a lot of recognition with the gloves on and hence decided to take them off.

An Architect: To make ends meet, Chakravarthy worked as an architect. He also got a degree on architecture a degree in architecture at the SRM University in Chennai. After completing the five-year course, Varun worked as a freelance architect.

Karthik Spots Talent: It was Dinesh Karthik who backed the cricketer after seeing him bowl in the nets in Chennai. Soon, he landed himself a contract with the Knight Riders and the rest as they say is history.

Left His Job: He left his job as an architect and joined CromBest Cricket Club as a seam-bowling allrounder. But a knee injury he sustained during the second match relegated him to the sidelines.