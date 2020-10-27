Ever since Varun Chakravarthy got his maiden national call for the Australian tour on Monday evening, the 29-year old has been the talk of the town. The Bidar-born mystery spinner shot to recognition when he picked up five wickets in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. <p></p> <p></p>He has also been a pivotal cog in the wheel of the Knights this season. Chakravarthy has got breakthroughs as and when the team needed it. In fact, when Sunil Narine was out due to a suspect bowling action, Chakravarthy filled in well and never made us realise that the West Indian was missing. <p></p> <p></p>So, who is Varun Chakravarthy? In this article, we list five lesser-known facts about KKR's newest pin-up boy. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Late starter:</strong> He made his List A debut for Tamil Nadu in the 2018 19 Vijay Hazare Trophy on 20 September 2018.<sup id="cite_ref-LA_3-0" class="reference"></sup> He was the leading wicket-taker for Tamil Nadu in the 2018 19 Vijay Hazare Trophy, with twenty-two dismissals in nine matches. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Wicketkeeper turned Bowler:</strong> Did you know, Chakravarthy was a wicketkeeper-batsman when he started out? He did not get a lot of recognition with the gloves on and hence decided to take them off. <p></p> <p></p><strong>An Architect:</strong> To make ends meet, Chakravarthy worked as an architect. He also got a degree on architecture a degree in architecture at the SRM University in Chennai. After completing the five-year course, Varun worked as a freelance architect. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Karthik Spots Talent: </strong>It was Dinesh Karthik who backed the cricketer after seeing him bowl in the nets in Chennai. Soon, he landed himself a contract with the Knight Riders and the rest as they say is history. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Left His Job: </strong>He left his job as an architect and joined CromBest Cricket Club as a seam-bowling allrounder. But a knee injury he sustained during the second match relegated him to the sidelines.