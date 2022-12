Who is Vivrant Sharma? All You Need To Know About SRH New Buy

New Delhi: In the IPL 2023 player auction, a young all-rounder from J&K managed to secure a bumper deal. With a base price of 20 lakh, he got signed for 2.6 cr by SRH. The Indian batter Vivrant Sharma will be playing his first ever IPL season and he will be seen in Orange jersey in the IPL 2023. Sunrisers Hyderabad are doing great in IPL 2023 auctions as they came up with a huge pursue of 42 Crore.