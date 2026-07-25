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  • Who is Yash Thakur? All you need to know about India’s new T20I debutant

Who is Yash Thakur? All you need to know about India’s new T20I debutant

Who is Yash Thakur? All you need to know about India's new T20I debutant. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details about the player.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 25, 2026, 04:51 PM IST

Published On Jul 25, 2026, 04:51 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 25, 2026, 04:51 PM IST

Who is Yash Thakur?

Who is Yash Thakur?

ZIM vs IND 2nd T20I: The Indian team is ready to play the second T20I against Zimbabwe. The first match’s result came in the favor of the Indian team as Shreyas Iyer’s side won their first match, under his captaincy, after six straight losses.

Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I squad

Ahead of this second clash of the T20I series, Zimbabwe have won the toss and decided to bowl first.

India (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav

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Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer is a bowler’s captain? Yash Thakur’s huge praise for India skipper

Here’s what Indian captain Shreyas Iyer said after the toss: “We were going to bat first. It looks a bit different. It is not that tacky as the first game. Let’s make sure it is a belter to bat on. We just pass on the message to stay in the present, it is essential to stay in the moment and play to the best of our abilities. We have one change.

Here’s what Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza said after the toss: “We want to bowl first. First reason being the winter wicket as we know, it’s slightly spicier at the start, so hopefully we can make early inroads and then see what comes in the batting order later on.

Who is Yash Thakur?

Before this clash, the Indian team made a big change as they picked up a star player and one of the finest pacers of all time, Yash Thakur, into the squad. The star got the chance to make his debut for the Indian team as Ashok Sharma missed out on this game.

Speaking about Yash Thakur’s career, ahead of the Zimbabwe clash, Yash Thakur showcased his clash in domestic cricket for Vidarbha in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Meanwhile, he also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he made his debut for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2023 and also showcased his excellence for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2025 edition.

Also Read: Yash Thakur wants to become India’s next death bowling superstar like Bumrah

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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