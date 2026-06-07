Who told Manav Suthar about his India selection? Debutant names Ashwin and Yuvraj as role models

Years of hard work in domestic cricket, countless hours on the practice field and a strong belief in his abilities have finally paid off for Manav Suthar. The Rajasthan left-arm spinning all-rounder achieved the biggest milestone of his career when he made his Test debut for India in the one-off match against Afghanistan in Mullanpur.

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The 23-year-old was included in India’s playing XI and received his maiden Test cap from senior spinner Kuldeep Yadav, becoming India’s first specialist spin-bowling Test debutant since Axar Patel in 2021.

Sister was the first to break the India selection news

Suthar revealed that he first learned about his India call-up through his sister, who was watching the squad announcement when his name appeared.

“I was in my room when my sister called me. Maybe she was watching the squad announcement event. She told me that my name had come up in the Indian team. I asked her if it was official. She said yes, it’s official. She was the first one to call me.

“Everyone was emotional when I got the call. Dad, mom, everyone called me. They couldn’t believe it. I can’t describe it in words. It’s the biggest feeling. You work hard for years, and then you finally get selected for India. It’s the best feeling. The best feeling of my life,” Suthar told JioStar.

How street cricket sparked Suthar journey

Like many young cricketers in India, Suthar’s love for the game began in the streets before he joined professional coaching.

He credited his family for introducing him to cricket and recalled how those early days laid the foundation for his career.

“Cricket has always been a big part of my family. My father loves the game, and everyone at home watches matches regularly. As a young boy, I used to sit with them and watch. That is where my love for cricket first started. I began playing in the streets with my friends. Those street games taught me the basics, how to hold the bat and how to bowl.

“When I was 10 or 11, I joined a proper cricket academy. I started training under coach Dheeraj sir and Vinod sir. They taught me the right techniques and helped me improve my game. My first big breakthrough came when I played for Rajasthan in the Under-14 category. That experience gave me a lot of motivation. I realized that I could make a career out of this sport. From there, my journey as a cricketer truly began.”

Ignoring doubts and staying focused on cricket

Suthar admitted that the road to professional cricket was not easy, especially in a country where competition for places is extremely fierce.

Despite being advised by many people to prioritise academics, he remained committed to pursuing his cricket dream.

“In a country like India, with such a huge population, succeeding in cricket is never easy. You never know what the future holds. There are so many talented players competing for the same few spots. I faced a lot of challenges along the way. Many people told me to focus on my studies. They said cricket had no scope and that I was wasting my time. But I didn’t listen. I didn’t give up. I kept working hard, session after session, season after season,” he said.

Strong domestic performances earned India opportunity

Suthar’s rise has been built on consistent performances in domestic cricket. The left-arm spinner has become one of the most effective bowlers in Indian domestic circuit, picking up 129 wickets in just 29 first-class matches.

His impressive displays for Rajasthan and India A also kept him firmly in contention for national selection.

“I had a great domestic season. I performed well for India A too. My name was being discussed, and I knew the call could come anytime. It was a waiting game, but I stayed patient. I made my IPL debut in 2024 with Gujarat Titans. I played only one game that season. I didn’t get a chance to play in 2025, but I played four games in 2026, and it felt good to be back on the field.

“Now, all the hard work in domestic cricket and for India A has paid off. I am in the playing XI for the Afghanistan Test, making my international debut. It is a dream come true. All the sacrifices have finally paid off. I feel proud, grateful, and ready to give my best for the country,” he added.

Yuvraj Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin remain his idols

Suthar also spoke about the cricketers who have inspired him the most during his journey.

The youngster named former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and legendary off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as his biggest role models.

“Yuvraj Singh is my favourite cricketer. I also really admire R Ashwin. The way they bowled, the variety they had in their bowling, and how they adapted to Test cricket, ODIs, and T20s, that inspires me a lot. They are my role models,” Suthar said.

Having already impressed in domestic cricket and India A colours, Suthar now gets the opportunity every young cricketer dreams of – representing India at the highest level. The Afghanistan Test marks the beginning of a new chapter in his career, and the young spinner will be hoping to make an immediate impact in Indian whites.