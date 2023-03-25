Advertisement
Who Was Going To Benefit From This Decision?: Ramiz Raja Slams PCB For Stripping Mohammad Rizwan Of Vice-Captaincy
Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman slammed PCB for stripping vice-captaincy from star batter Mohammad Rizwan in the limited overs format.
New Delhi: Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman slammed PCB for stripping vice-captaincy from star batter Mohammad Rizwan in the limited overs format. He acknowledged Rizwan's skills as a leader as he also lead his PSL team, Multan Sultans to the final in the latest edition of the Pakistan Super League. Putting all this into consideration Ramiz questioned PCB over their decision and who would it benefit. "Why was Rizwan removed as vice-captain for no reason? Who was going to benefit from this decision?" Ramiz was quoted by Cricket Pakistan. Rizwan was the top-scorers in PSL 2023 with 550 runs that included a century and four half-centuries with an astonishing average of 55. He was also one of the senior players that were rested for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan.
Afghanistan registered their first ever T20I win against Pakistan thanks to a brilliant all-round performance by Mohammad Nabi ?#AFGvPAK | ? https://t.co/02UF3fxh9x pic.twitter.com/ZfrsJnGNVFICC (@ICC) March 24, 2023
Pakistan suffered a brutal 6-wicket loss against Afghanistan. Rashid Khan and company first restricted Shadab Khan's green brigade to 92 runs and then chased the target with 13 balls remaining. Mohammad Nabi showed why he is one of the veterans of Afghanistan and helped his side recover from early blows. Afghanistan is leading the series 1-0 and would collide once again Sunday in the second T20I at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Pakistan's young brigade would like to fire back at the Afghan Lions and level the three-match T20I series.
