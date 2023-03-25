Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman slammed PCB for stripping vice-captaincy from star batter Mohammad Rizwan in the limited overs format. He acknowledged Rizwan's skills as a leader as he also lead his PSL team, Multan Sultans to the final in the latest edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Putting all this into consideration Ramiz questioned PCB over their decision and who would it benefit. "Why was Rizwan removed as vice-captain for no reason? Who was going to benefit from this decision?" Ramiz was quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan was the top-scorers in PSL 2023 with 550 runs that included a century and four half-centuries with an astonishing average of 55. He was also one of the senior players that were rested for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan.