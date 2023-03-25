Advertisement

Who Was Going To Benefit From This Decision?: Ramiz Raja Slams PCB For Stripping Mohammad Rizwan Of Vice-Captaincy

Who Was Going To Benefit From This Decision?: Ramiz Raja Slams PCB For Stripping Mohammad Rizwan Of Vice-Captaincy

Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman slammed PCB for stripping vice-captaincy from star batter Mohammad Rizwan in the limited overs format.

Updated: March 25, 2023 2:17 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
New Delhi: Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman slammed PCB for stripping vice-captaincy from star batter Mohammad Rizwan in the limited overs format. He acknowledged Rizwan's skills as a leader as he also lead his PSL team, Multan Sultans to the final in the latest edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Putting all this into consideration Ramiz questioned PCB over their decision and who would it benefit. "Why was Rizwan removed as vice-captain for no reason? Who was going to benefit from this decision?" Ramiz was quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan was the top-scorers in PSL 2023 with 550 runs that included a century and four half-centuries with an astonishing average of 55. He was also one of the senior players that were rested for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan.

Pakistan suffered a brutal 6-wicket loss against Afghanistan. Rashid Khan and company first restricted Shadab Khan's green brigade to 92 runs and then chased the target with 13 balls remaining. Mohammad Nabi showed why he is one of the veterans of Afghanistan and helped his side recover from early blows.

Afghanistan is leading the series 1-0 and would collide once again Sunday in the second T20I at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Pakistan's young brigade would like to fire back at the Afghan Lions and level the three-match T20I series.

Also Read

More News ›
Who Was Going To Benefit From This Decision?: Ramiz Raja Slams PCB For Stripping Mohammad Rizwan Of Vice-Captaincy
AFG vs PAK 1st T20I Highlights, Sharjah: Afghanistan Beat Pakistan By 6 Wickets
Memes Galore As Babar Azam Goes Unsold In The Hundred Draft
AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction,1st T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Afghanistan vs Pakistan, At Sharjah Cricket Stadium 09:30 PM IST
Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st T20I: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Probable XI
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Who Was Going To Benefit From This Decision?: Ramiz Raja Slams PCB For Stripping Mohammad Rizwan Of Vice-Captaincy

Who Was Going To Benefit From This Decision?: Ramiz Raja Sla...

Live Score-Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs NED 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare

Live Score-Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Up...

They're Kind Of A Dad's Army: Matthew Hayden Raises Concern On The Role Of MS Dhoni And Ambati Rayudu In CSK

They're Kind Of A Dad's Army: Matthew Hayden Raises Concern ...

RCB To MI: Teams With Most Defeats In IPL History

RCB To MI: Teams With Most Defeats In IPL History

Live Score-New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates: NZ vs SL 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Eden Park, Auckland

Live Score-New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and U...

Advertisement