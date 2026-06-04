Who will be India’s next T20 captain? BCCI meeting puts Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer in spotlight

With India’s next white-ball assignments approaching and several important decisions on the horizon, the BCCI is scheduled to hold an Apex Council meeting in online mode on Thursday. While the official agenda has not been made public, several cricket-related matters are expected to come up for discussion as Indian cricket prepares for a busy period ahead.

Also Read: What Virat Kohli told Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after IPL 2026 Final finally revealed

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

According to sources, the meeting will be conducted virtually, though there is no confirmation yet on whether the issue of India’s T20I captaincy will be formally addressed.

Uncertainty remains over India’s T20I leadership

“Yes, the BCCI will have an Apex Council Committee meeting in online mode on Thursday. But a possibility of officials discussing India’s next men’s T20I captain is yet to be known,” sources told IANS on Wednesday.

The leadership debate has gathered momentum following India’s successful T20 World Cup campaign earlier this year under Suryakumar Yadav. With another World Cup cycle already underway and the 2028 Men’s T20 World Cup and Los Angeles Olympics also on the horizon, long-term planning has become increasingly important.

Several contenders emerge for captaincy role

While Suryakumar remains India’s current T20I captain, there has been growing speculation over who could lead the side in the future.

Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer are among the names frequently linked with the role. Iyer’s standing has risen further after being named India’s ODI vice-captain. At the same time, players such as Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan are also being viewed as possible leadership options.

The selectors and team management are expected to weigh several factors before making any long-term decision.

Suryakumar’s form under scrutiny

One of the biggest concerns surrounding the current captain has been his recent performances with the bat.

Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav had a tough IPL 2026 season, smashed just 270 runs in 13 innings with an average of 20.76. Mumbai too had a rough season, finishing ninth on the points table. The veteran batter also couldn’t make a big impact during India’s victorious T20 World Cup campaign.

More recently, he failed to register a notable score while representing Triumph Knights Mumbai North East in the Mumbai T20 League.

Suryakumar took over after Rohit’s retirement

Suryakumar was appointed India’s T20I captain after Rohit Sharma stepped away from the format following India’s T20 World Cup triumph in 2024.

Since then, he has led the team through a transitional phase, with India continuing to build a squad focused on the next ICC cycle.

Ireland series next on India’s schedule

India’s next T20I assignment will be a short two-match series against Ireland on June 26 and 28.

The squad for that tour is expected to be selected later this month. Following the Ireland trip, India will travel to England for a five-match T20I series before heading to Zimbabwe for another three-match T20I assignment.

With a packed agenda before him, any choice of leadership could be crucial in determining the course of India for the coming years.