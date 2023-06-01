Who Will Win WTC Title If India vs Australia Final Ends In A Draw?

If the India vs Australia WTC Final at the Oval ends in a draw, the trophy will be shared between both teams.

London: India is all set to take on Australia in the World Test Championship final. This is India's second consecutive WTC final. The team made it to the summit clash of the previous cycle as well but lost to New Zealand. The Indian team has reached the UK where they are currently preparing for the marquee game. Australia too have begun preparations for the final.

India vs Australia WTC Final Oval Match Details Date: June 7-11

Venue: Oval, London

Time: 3:30 PM IST

India vs Australia WTC Final Oval Pitch Report Aussie batter Steve Smith had a good look at the wicket and said that he expects the pitch to be a batting-friendly surface. Smith added that the pitch might turn into a subcontinent wicket and offer turn to the spinners as the match progresses.

India vs Australia WTC Final Weather Report As per AccuWeather, the conditions will be great for cricket with clear sky for the first four days, however, there is a 56 per cent chance of rain on the final day of the Test.

What Will Happen If the WTC Final Is Washed Out Or Ends In A Draw? In case of a rain delay, a reserve day can be used to make up for the lost time. If the result is not possible or the match ends in a draw, both India and Australia will share the trophy.

How To Watch India vs Australia WTC Final In India? The WTC final can be watched live on Star Sports Channels while the live streaming will be available on Hotstar App.

India vs Australia WTC Final Squads India Squad for the WTC final: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk)

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia Squad for the WTC final: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Standby players: Mitch Marsh, Matthew Renshaw