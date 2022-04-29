<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Former India middle-order batter <strong>Yuvraj Singh</strong> went back in time and recalled an incident that gave him a sleepless night, courtesy of his then <strong>India captain Sourav Ganguly</strong>. Yuvraj made his debut for <strong>India</strong> against <strong>Australia at the 2000 ICC Knockout tournament</strong>. A day before the 18-year-0ld was set to get his India cap, Ganguly went up to him and asked him if he could open the innings for India. <p></p> <p></p>India then had a settled opening pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Ganguly, who were perhaps the best in the business back then. A young Yuvraj, who had little choice but to say 'Yeah' to his captain, revealed that he was so nervous that he could not sleep the whole night before the match. <p></p> <p></p>"<em>Yeah, if you want me to open, I'll open</em>," said former India middle-order batter to Ganguly's offer. "<em>Whole night I didn't sleep</em>," revealed Yuvraj. <p></p> <p></p>Talking about his debut match, Yuvraj reckoned that he was lucky to score 84 against a strong Australian side and just concentrated on watching and hitting the ball. <p></p> <p></p>"Luckily, I went on to score 84, I don't know how, just watched the ball, hit the ball. It was a very big moment for me, to beat Australia and get the Man-of-the-Match award," he recalled. <p></p> <p></p>India went on to beat Australia by 20 runs and knocked them out of the tournament. Yuvraj was adjudged the Man-of-the-Match award for his brilliant 80-ball 84. <p></p> <p></p>Yuvraj's interview on Sports18 can be watched tonight at 7:00 pm.