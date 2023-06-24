Why Cheteshwar Pujara Was Dropped From Test Team For WI Series But Not Virat Kohli: BCCI Source Gives Big Update

A BCCI official stated that there was a big difference between why selectors dropped Pujara and not Virat, irrespective of both players not being in their prime form.

New Delhi: Since India announced their ODI and Test squads for the West Indies tour on Friday, there has been a lot of speculation about the picked and excluded players. On the one hand, openers Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and medium-pacer Mukesh Kumar have earned maiden Test call-ups. On the other hand, senior players like Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav have been dropped from the Indian Test squad.

In total Pujara has smashed 7195 runs in 103 matches with an average of 43.60 in the Test format.

Pujara has been consistent in Test cricket since August 2012, but it was the first time since Pujara lost his place in the playing XI in the Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2014-15. But again he was dropped from the playing squad in the West Indies series.

In 2022, Pujara lost his place in the Test squad after a dismal South Africa tour, and he went back to county cricket and played for Sussex.

During his inconsistent jounrey now there has been speculations that after being dropped from the WI tour Pujara might not be able to make a comeback.

A BCCI source told PTI that even in the Border Gavaskar Trophy at home, Pujara was not able to score big, but the selectors didn't want any changes in the World Test Championship final squad, which is the reason why Pujara had to be included in the squad.

"Once he failed in Australia series at home, there was very little chance for him but selectors didn't want to change things ahead of WTC final," a BCCI source in know of things told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"Twin failures at Oval sealed his fate. SS Das was in London for WTC final. He must have had a word with head coach Rahul Dravid and intimated his panel's thought-process post final," the source added.

Why Pujara, Why Not Virat? Even though Virat was not in his prime form. BCCI official further revealed the difference between both Virat and Pujara.

"It is a two-year cycle and you can't just make wholesale changes. Pujara hasn't been scoring for three years. The difference between a Virat Kohli and a Pujara has been the rhythm. Yes, Kohli also has had a dry spell but he never looked out of form.