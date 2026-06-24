The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was a successful season as Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the second consecutive time. The last edition of the tournament was full of chaos and suspense.

Parth Jindal thanks Kuldeep Yadav and welcomes Rishabh Pant back to DC

However, ahead of the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), there’s a big moment taking place as two franchises of the tournament, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, who are still waiting for their maiden IPL title, traded their star players for the next season. Lucknow Super Giants traded their former captain Rishabh Pant to Delhi Capitals for mystery spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

After getting Rishabh Pant back to the Delhi Capitals, the fans have mixed opinions. The reason behind trading Rishabh Pant to his old team Delhi Capitals was his poor form and captaincy for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the last two seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

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Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav was an asset for Delhi Capitals as he helped them to scalp some important wickets with his skills and techniques at the crucial time. Reflecting on his importance to the team, Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal wrote.

“Dear Kuldeep, thank you for your service over the last 5 years. You have been a core part of our team and you will be sorely missed. Go well – you are a champion player and I am sure you will do extremely well back in your home ground. Rishabh – Kiran and I are both happy to have you back at DC. Hope you can find your best form back home in Delhi.“

Also Read: Rishabh Pant returns to Delhi Capitals; salary drops from Rs 27 crore to Rs 15 crore, Kuldeep Yadav joins LSG

David Warner reacts to Kuldeep-Pant trade with cryptic social media post

Everything was going with the flow. But, former Delhi Capitals player and one of the most dangerous batters in cricket history, David Warner, posted a laughing emoji on his social media, replying to Parth Jindal’s farewell message to Kuldeep Yadav.

This message makes fans confused about why David Warner posted this on his social media handle. Later on, Warner posted another tweet on his X and explained how the auction and Pant’s poor time at LSG brought him back to Delhi Capitals.

“It was always going to happen. Auctions can get out of hand, and if there is a dip in form and one owner wants to get rid of you while the other wanted you but was unfortunately outbid, you can bide your time.“

ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ — David Warner (@davidwarner31) June 23, 2026

It was always going to happen. Auctions can get out of hand, and if there is a dip in form and one owner wants to get rid of you while the other wanted you but was unfortunately outbid, you can bide your time. — David Warner (@davidwarner31) June 23, 2026

Also Read: Parth Jindal shares an EMOTIONAL message for Kuldeep Yadav after trade to Lucknow Super Giants