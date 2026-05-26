Why did Arshdeep Singh delete almost all his Instagram posts after Punjab Kings playoff heartbreak?

India pacer Arshdeep Singh sent social media into overdrive after dramatically cleaning up his Instagram account, deleting approximately 200 posts and reels, leaving his profile with just 44 posts, which are mostly advertisements and paid partnership posts.

Virat Kohli reel among deleted Instagram uploads

The sudden digital reset saw Arshdeep’s profile shrink to barely over 40 posts, with several viral uploads disappearing overnight, including his widely shared reel with Virat Kohli from India’s Champions Trophy 2025 celebrations.

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Most of the surviving uploads revolve around family moments, professional milestones, endorsements, and select collaborative content. While rumours quickly surfaced claiming the Punjab Kings fast bowler had erased all traces of his IPL franchise, that was not the case. His latest visible cricket-related post includes a Punjab Kings team photograph captioned: “Sabar. Shukar. Punjab.”

The online activity has intensified speculation around whether the 27-year-old is attempting a personal rebrand, distancing himself from recent controversies, or simply stepping away from the noise following a turbulent season both on and off the field.

Arshdeep endured an inconsistent campaign in the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League. Despite finishing as Punjab Kings’ leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets in as many matches, his performances fluctuated throughout the tournament as the franchise failed to secure a playoff berth.

The left-arm seamer also found himself under scrutiny in recent weeks after an alleged racial comment directed at Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma circulated widely online ahead of PBKS clash against the MI. The remark sparked criticism across social media, with former cricketers and fans demanding accountability and a formal review of the incident.

Yuzvendra Chahal vlog controversy added to attention

Adding to the attention surrounding him, one of Arshdeep’s recent vlogs also triggered debate after viewers claimed it showed Yuzvendra Chahal using an e-cigarette in the background. Since then, the pacer has noticeably reduced his casual vlog-style uploads and behind-the-scenes content.

The Punjab Kings just missed qualifying for the IPL 2026 playoffs, finishing fifth following a six-match losing streak that disrupted their season. Although they ended their slump in the last game, they ultimately missed out by only one point to the Rajasthan Royals.

(With IANS Inputs)