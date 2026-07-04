Why did India hand Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his debut? Shreyas Iyer reveals the reason

India captain Shreyas Iyer has thrown his full support behind teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after handing the 15-year-old his first opportunity in international cricket. Ahead of the second T20I against England at Old Trafford, Iyer praised the youngster’s fearless attitude and insisted the left-hander had earned his place in the playing XI through his performances over the past few months.

Vaibhav was the only change in India’s side, replacing Sanju Samson to make his senior debut in Manchester.

Vaibhav creates history on India debut

Before the match began, vice-captain Tilak Varma presented Vaibhav with his maiden India cap.

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The start of a special chapter âœ¨



A proud moment as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi receives his #TeamIndia cap from Vice-Captain Tilak Varma ðŸ§¢



Updates â–¶ï¸ https://t.co/WYfL8tAm58 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/zpLtixYDgM — BCCI (@BCCI) July 4, 2026

At just 15 years of age, the Rajasthan Royals opener became the youngest player to debut in T20 International cricket. His inclusion came after an outstanding run in IPL 2026 and impressive performances for India A, making him one of the most talked-about young cricketers in the country.

The historic debut was one of the biggest talking points before the second T20I got underway.

Shreyas Iyer backs Vaibhav’s fearless mindset

After winning the toss, India captain Shreyas Iyer chose to bat first and explained why the team management had complete faith in the teenage batter.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts history with India debut, BREAKS Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record

“We’ll bat first again. We’ve got one change. Vaibhav comes in for Sanju. Absolutely… you’ve seen him in last few months, the way he’s been batting. Not really. I feel that he completely deserves to be in the squad. He’s someone who doesn’t take pressure at all. Has an unflinching nature. He’s very well aware of what’s going to come in these coming matches. The way he bats in the nets and takes on the bowlers, shows what kind of player he is.“

Iyer also pointed to the growing competition for places in the Indian team and believes that healthy competition continues to raise the standard of Indian cricket.

“You see the competition, it’s game after game – the amount of talent India produces is pleasing to the eye. Keeps us on the toes. Pressure is a privilege I feel.”

England prepare special plans for Vaibhav

England captain Harry Brook admitted his side had already studied Vaibhav ahead of his debut.

The hosts made two changes to their playing XI, bringing back Jofra Archer while handing Josh Tongue his first T20I cap.

Speaking after the toss, Brook said: “Would’ve had a bat as well. Was an awesome day that. Unfortunately we’re not going to be able to do that again unless we chase down 300. Happy with the selections. Joff coming back in – strong player for us. Tongue has been knocking the door down. They’re both very skillful bowlers and have extremely good slower balls. Also the ability to nail the yorkers. Yeah we’ve done a little bit of homework with Vaibhav.”

India look to build on positives

The opening T20I in Durham was washed out after India posted 189/7, leaving both teams without a result.

Despite the abandoned game, India took several positives from the contest. Abhishek Sharma continued his outstanding form with another attacking half-century, while captain Shreyas Iyer returned among the runs with a composed fifty.

India retained their spin-heavy approach once again as they looked to take an early lead in the five-match series.

Playing XIs

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue.

India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.