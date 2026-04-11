Why did Punjab Kings players wear black armbands vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2026?

Punjab Kings wear black armbands during their IPL 2026 match against SRH? The emotional tribute to Vrindavan boat accident victims will move you.

Punjab Kings player wear black armbands vs SRH IPL 2026 clash

Live Blog Summary Full Scorecard Commentary Schedule Hyderabad VS Punjab 219/6 (20.0) 223/4 (18.5) Punjab beat Hyderabad by 6 wickets Last Wicket: Nehal Wadhera b Harsh Dubey 14 (14) - 197/4 in 16.1 Over

New Chandigarh: Punjab Kings players took the field wearing black armbands during their IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The gesture was a mark of respect for the victims of a tragic boat accident that occurred on Friday in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. A boat carrying devotees from Punjab capsized in the Yamuna River near Keshi Ghat after colliding with an iron pontoon bridge. At least 10 people lost their lives, around 18 were rescued, and search operations are still ongoing for the missing.

The boat was carrying roughly 25-30 passengers when strong winds caused it to sway and crash into the bridge. Rescue efforts are being carried out by NDRF, SDRF, police teams, and local divers.

Punjab Kings issued a statement explaining the reason behind the black armbands.

“The franchise stands in solidarity with the grieving families and the community during this difficult time.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu expressed their condolences. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered swift relief measures, while Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann assured full support to the families of the victims.

Match context

The 17th match of IPL 2026 between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad began with the hosts winning the toss and electing to bowl first. As the PBKS fielders took their positions, the black armbands were clearly visible.

The franchise later posted on social media:

“Punjab Kings players wore black armbands during today’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on Saturday, as a mark of respect for those affected by the tragic boat accident in Vrindavan. The franchise stands in solidarity with the grieving families and the community during this difficult time.”

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s first innings

Abhishek Sharma smashed 74 off 28 balls with 5 fours and 8 sixes, while Travis Head scored 38 off 23, Ishan Kishan made 27 off 17, and Heinrich Klaasen added 39 off 33 as SRH posted 219/6. For Punjab Kings, Arshdeep Singh and Shashank Singh picked up two wickets each.

Read also: IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma joins elite IPL fifties list amid girlfriend Laila Faisal rumors

Abhishek Sharma record

The left-handed batter smashed his half-century in just 18 balls. This was the fifth time Abhishek has scored a fifty in under 20 balls in the IPL, taking him to the top of this list. Earlier, both Abhishek and his opening partner Travis Head had achieved this feat four times each. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has done it three times in the IPL. Notably, Vaibhav has scored two half-centuries this season, both coming off just 15 balls.