Why did Suryakumar Yadav apologise to Daryl Mitchell? World Cup winning captain reveals truth

Why did Suryakumar Yadav apologise to Daryl Mitchell despite no fault? The India captain reveals what really happened after the Arshdeep Singh incident.

Arshdeep Singh and Daryl Mitchell Heated Moment

India’s T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav revealed he personally apologised to New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell after teammate Arshdeep Singh’s throw hit Mitchell on the pads during the final. Suryakumar wanted to set an example of good leadership.

Arshdeep was fined 15 per cent of his match fee and given a demerit point by the ICC for the throw. Mitchell confronted Arshdeep when no immediate apology came, and Suryakumar stepped in along with the on-field umpires.

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Arshdeep later gave a public apology, and the two players shook hands after India’s 96-run win to retain the trophy.

What happened in the heat of the moment

Speaking in a podcast interview with PTI Videos, Suryakumar explained the incident calmly.

“Heat of the moment mein kabhi kabhi ho jaata hai (It happens in the heat of the moment sometimes). At that time you don’t fully understand what is happening. But later, I told paaji, that this is not how it happens. He then spoke to Mitchell and it was a light moment,” the Surya said.

The heated moment between Arshdeep Singh and Daryl Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/FHvEMgD2Fg — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 8, 2026

Why Suryakumar personally apologised

Suryakumar stressed that as captain, he had to show the right way to handle such situations.

“He took it in his stride. But it was very important for me to go and tell Daryl Mitchell myself, because as a leader, what example you set on the ground, that is also very important.

“So I went and told him (Mitchell) the same thing, if Arshdeep did it deliberately, then I am sorry. And even if he did not do it deliberately, I am sorry,” he revealed.

Arshdeep’s public apology

Arshdeep apologised publicly right after the match in a post-match interview with the broadcaster.

“Just want to apologise to Mitchell. My throw reverse-swung and hit him so just wanted to say sorry to him for that. It was not intentional,” he had said.

Gambhir backs Arshdeeps aggression

India head coach Gautam Gambhir said he would have been fine even if Arshdeep had not apologised. He explained that showing aggression is part of representing your country.

“You are representing your country and you are bound to show aggression. There’s nothing wrong with it. Even if you throw the ball back, that’s completely alright. No bowler in this world wants to be hit for two sixes, and that is the kind of response I want to see from my players. I would have been fine even if Arshdeep had not apologised to Daryl Mitchell,” Gambhir said on the ANI Podcast.

“There was no need to say sorry. It’s good on him that he apologised, but on a cricket field, there are no friends and no enemies. Your job is simply to win games for your country,” he added.