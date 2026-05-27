Why Glenn Phillips blasts reporter after GT suffered a massive defeat against RCB in IPL 2026 qualifier 1?

The qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala. The result of the match came in the favor of RCB as they had defeated GT by 92 runs and qualified for the finals of the tournament.

Glenn Phillips blasts reporter over controversial question after GT’s defeat

Gujarat Titans showcased a poor performance in the match as the whole team struggled in the important match. However, after the match, star Gujarat Titans player and one of the finest batters of all time, Glenn Phillips attended a press conference, where he faced some tricky questions about his exclusion from the game and Gujarat Titans’ poor performance as well.

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During a press conference, a reporter asked a controversial question to Glenn Phillips, where he asked Phillips, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) impressive batting performance and 254 runs put so much pressure on GT that they already admitted their defeat. Glenn Phillips found this question ridiculous and blasted the reporter.

“That’s a silly question. That is a really silly question. No one goes in there waiting to go, ‘Oh, you know what? We’re just going to give up on this one.’ Why would we do that as professional cricketers? That’s-that’s a terrible question. We went out there, we gave it everything. Unfortunately, when you’re trying to chase 250, everything has to go right. And we went out there to try and make everything go right, and obviously it didn’t,” he said.

Glenn Phillips reacts to GT’s poor batting display after defeat against RCB

After that, Glenn Phillips reacted to the Gujarat Titans’ poor batting performance, “There’s a huge amount of scoreboard pressure when you’re trying to chase 250. And, you know, very few teams have done it. Obviously, Punjab Kings have managed to do it a couple of times, which has been phenomenal. And I think they’ve maybe made it seem easier than it is. I’ve yet to be part of a team that’s gotten anywhere near 250, so, you know, sometimes it just is what it is.”

A journalist also asked him whether it felt unusual to speak to the media even though he did not play the match. “No, that’s fine, that’s fine. It’s all good. Yeah, obviously we’re all part of the team together, and we all have equal media roles to play. I think sometimes an outside perspective from someone who isn’t playing the game-especially for the guys that have to now go and play an Eliminator [helps]. It’s really important for them to just knuckle down, get their heads where they need to be. Obviously, we’ve played a lot of good cricket leading up to now, so for the boys that are on the park, you know, do what they have to do to make sure they’re ready for the next game. As Ash [Ashish Nehra] says, ‘chill pill,’ make sure they’re ready for the next one.“