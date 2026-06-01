Why Hardik Pandya didn’t post something for his brother Krunal after RCB’s second title win? Is everything alright between them?

Another season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been played and been a successful one as well. This year, we had the same champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), which got us last year. RCB defeated Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans in the final of the tournament by 5 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

This victory pushed a great level of excitement within fans’ minds and hearts. Who thought the franchise, who were struggling to win a maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy, would win two back-to-back titles in the tournament? Rajat Patidar’s captaincy played the biggest role for RCB throughout the season.

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Krunal Pandya emerges as RCB’s lucky charm in IPL glory

However, appreciating only Rajat Patidar would not be a good thing as there was one more player who played the biggest role in achieving this second title in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The star player who is known for his brilliant all-round performance. Yes, you guessed it right, Krunal Pandya, who has just been an asset to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. RCB acquired him into the squad in IPL 2025. His arrival helped them to get the two back-to-back trophies in the tournament.

We could all name him a ‘lucky charm‘ to Royal Challengers Bengaluru as Krunal Pandya has a great Indian Premier League (IPL) final record. Pandya holds five trophies in the tournament. Three with Mumbai Indians and two with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

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Pandya brothers back in spotlight amid fresh fan speculation

However, there’s one shocking fact, which is out of context to all the fans and cricket world. Krunal Pandya’s brother, Hardik Pandya, is also a big name in the sport. After Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2026 final and lifting the trophy, Hardik Pandya didn’t post something on his social media about congratulating or praising his brother for achieving this big milestone.

Recently, there were rumors coming out about something was not good between these two brothers. Meanwhile, Krunal Pandya opened up about their fight rumors and said, “Kane and Undertaker also fight sometimes.” After that, he said, “All ok.“

But, this gesture by Hardik Pandya still left fans and the cricket world in a doubt that is everything alright between both of them or not?

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