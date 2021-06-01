Former Indian skipper and chairman of selectors Dilip Vengsarkar has questioned India’s schedule for the upcoming tour of England. India will reach England on June 3 and they will take on New Zealand in the World Test Championship final from June 18 after undergoing 10 days of quarantine.

Subsequently, the five-match Test series against England will begin from August 4 and thus there will be a huge gap of 45 days between the WTC final and the first Test match against England. In fact, England will play Pakistan and Sri Lanka in a limited over series in July.

On the other hand, India’s limited-overs team will tour Sri Lanka in July and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that it will be a completely different team. National Cricket Academy director Rahul Dravid is expected to the head coach of the team for the tour of Sri Lanka.

Vengsarkar finds it bizarre that Virat Kohli’s men will not play any cricket for almost 45 days in England and criticised the scheduling of the tour.

On the other hand, it was recently reported that the BCCI had asked ECB to prepone the five-match Test series by a week so that they can have a larger window for the second leg of IPL 2021 but the same was squashed.

Vengsarkar said while talking to CricketNext, “What are they going to do in those one-and-a-half months? I am really surprised by the scheduling. What kind of tour is being organised? How can you have a Test match now and you don’t have any cricket for one-and-a-half months, and then you play the Test series? Even if Pakistan and Sri Lanka visit England for the limited-overs series in July, why can’t they have the England-India Tests immediately after the WTC final? Is the team coming back after the WTC final and then going back? What are they going to do for those one-and-a-half months?

“If there is no cricket for one-and-a-half months, it is strange. If India is there to play Test matches, they should continue playing Tests rather than have a gap. Why have Pakistan and Sri Lanka playing T20Is and ODIs in between? That is absurd.”

The WTC final will take place at Ageas Bowl, Southampton from June 18.