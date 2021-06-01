Former Indian skipper and chairman of selectors Dilip Vengsarkar has questioned India's schedule for the upcoming tour of England. India will reach England on June 3 and they will take on New Zealand in the World Test Championship final from June 18 after undergoing 10 days of quarantine. <p></p> <p></p>Subsequently, the five-match Test series against England will begin from August 4 and thus there will be a huge gap of 45 days between the WTC final and the first Test match against England. In fact, England will play Pakistan and Sri Lanka in a limited over series in July. <p></p> <p></p>On the other hand, India's limited-overs team will tour Sri Lanka in July and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that it will be a completely different team. National Cricket Academy director Rahul Dravid is expected to the head coach of the team for the tour of Sri Lanka. <p></p> <p></p>Vengsarkar finds it bizarre that Virat Kohli's men will not play any cricket for almost 45 days in England and criticised the scheduling of the tour. <p></p> <p></p>On the other hand, it was recently reported that the BCCI had asked ECB to prepone the five-match Test series by a week so that they can have a larger window for the second leg of IPL 2021 but the same was squashed. <p></p> <p></p>Vengsarkar said while talking to CricketNext, "What are they going to do in those one-and-a-half months? I am really surprised by the scheduling. What kind of tour is being organised? How can you have a Test match now and you don't have any cricket for one-and-a-half months, and then you play the Test series? Even if Pakistan and Sri Lanka visit England for the limited-overs series in July, why can't they have the England-India Tests immediately after the WTC final? Is the team coming back after the WTC final and then going back? What are they going to do for those one-and-a-half months? <p></p> <p></p>"If there is no cricket for one-and-a-half months, it is strange. If India is there to play Test matches, they should continue playing Tests rather than have a gap. Why have Pakistan and Sri Lanka playing T20Is and ODIs in between? That is absurd." <p></p> <p></p>The WTC final will take place at Ageas Bowl, Southampton from June 18.