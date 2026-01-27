Why Karnataka chose Devdutt Padikkal over Mayank Agarwal as captain- Explained

Why Karnataka chose Devdutt Padikkal over Mayank Agarwal as captain in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26? Take a look and find out.

Karnataka lost to Madhya Pradesh, and after that, their chances of reaching the next round became very weak. However, because of these ongoing situations and performances, the team management took a big decision during the Ranji Trophy season. Senior player and one of the most experienced batters, Mayank Agarwal, was removed as the skipper of the team. Instead of him, star player Devdutt Padikkal is appointed as the new captain.

Karnataka’s decision to replace the captain in the Ranji Trophy

However, this decision is not taken just because of the one massive loss or poor performance. The management wanted to make changes and plan something big for their future. Their main aim is just to defeat Punjab. By changing the captain ahead of the final match, Karnataka has played a big experiment and showcased that the focus is more on future plans than the ongoing situations.

Karnataka’s performance in the Ranji Trophy

Just one match can’t decide the potential of the team. The same thing goes with Karnataka as they are known for their impressive cricket and massive dominance in the Ranji Trophy. However, there is also the true fact that Karnataka haven’t won any title since 2014-15. It’s been 11 years since they lifted their title, and now they are aiming to win the tournament as well.

However, the fans are fully pumped to see their team Karnataka lift the trophy in the ongoing Ranji Trophy session. But the true fact is Karnataka’s poor performance is letting them down in the tournament. In the current season of the Ranji Trophy, they are at just 21 points in Group B. The massive defeat against Madhya Pradesh brutally damaged their image and confidence as well. Devdutt Padikkal’s side have witnessed early batting collapse, poor bowling and also changes in leadership as well.

Why did Karnataka replace Mayank Agarwal ?

Speaking on Mayank Agarwal, he is one of the most experienced players and dominating batter in cricket history. He represents India and also played international matches. However, if we discuss his Ranji Trophy stats, we can clearly see his low confidence and poor performance as he only scored 298 runs in just nine matches at an average of 33.11 with one century and two fifties.

Reason behind appointing Devdutt Padikkal as captain

Speaking on Karnataka’s new captain Devdutt Padikaal and his stats in the ongoing Ranji Trophy session, Padikkal might not seem like an obvious captaincy choice. He has played just two matches, scoring 111 runs across four innings, with an average of 27.75. His two ducks against Madhya Pradesh further raise questions. However, leadership selections are rarely made on numbers alone, especially in red-ball cricket.

The Karnataka selectors focused more on Padikkalâ€™s overall mindset and recent performances in limited-overs cricket. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he enjoyed a dream run, finishing as the second-highest scorer with 725 runs in nine innings at a remarkable average of 90.62. More than the runs, his calm approach, ability to handle pressure, and understanding of game situations stood out. These traits convinced the team management that Padikkal has the temperament and maturity required for leadership. His elevation to captaincy signals Karnatakaâ€™s intention to back him as a long-term leader and build the team around him for the future.