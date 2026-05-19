Why Mohammed Shami was not picked? Ajit Agarkar breaks silence

Board of Control for Cricket in India chief selector Ajit Agarkar clarified the reasons behind the absence of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel from India’s squads for the upcoming Afghanistan series, while also confirming that young all-rounder Harsh Dubey has been rewarded with a place in both the Test and ODI teams.

Jadeja was left out of the one-off Test, while Axar Patel missed selection in the ODI side as the selectors decided to test a few new options ahead of future tournaments.

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Jadeja rested after knee issue

Agarkar revealed that Jadeja’s absence from the Test squad is only temporary and insisted that the experienced all-rounder remains India’s first-choice spinner in red-ball cricket.

The left-arm spinner had recently picked up a knee niggle and was rested from Rajasthan Royals’ match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

“I think Jadeja has just been rested for this Test. I think we just want to try and give the opportunity. He is aware of it. That’s why he is not on the team. He still remains a very integral part of the test team. So, I think that we sort of didn’t mention that at the start.

“It’s just this test that he is not part of. With regards to one-day cricket, again, with 15-16 months left to that World Cup, somewhere around there, we want to obviously try and assess what our options are, particularly keeping in mind the conditions in South Africa, and give a little bit of exposure to some of the newer guys.

“I mean, we know what Ravindra Jadeja or Axar Patel can do, and this is the time we try to give some opportunity to some of the other guys. So, with regards to Test, he remains our number one spinner. It’s only this test that we have not picked him or rested him, rather,” Agarkar explained.

Agarkar opens up on Mohammed Shami and Auqib Nabi

Agarkar also spoke about Mohammed Shami, who has not played for India since the Champions Trophy victory in 2025.

According to the chief selector, there was no discussion regarding Shami’s return during the meeting because the pacer is currently focusing on T20 cricket while continuing to manage his workload.

“I mean, no, because as far as we have been told, at this point, his body is allowing him to. I know he has played the domestic season and all that this year. But from the information that I have got, it seems that at this point, you know, T20 cricket is what he is sort of ready for. I mean, so there was no discussion regarding his name.”

Agarkar also confirmed that Auqib Nabi, who impressed heavily in domestic cricket for Jammu and Kashmir, was discussed by the selectors.

The fast bowler picked up 60 wickets during the Ranji Trophy season and played a major role in Jammu and Kashmir’s historic campaign.

“Auqib Nabi, of course, is someone who has had, not just this season, but has done well last season. There is always a chat around that. You don’t necessarily pick a lot of seamers when you pick a Test team in India. He was close, but at this point, we have gone with the three that we have picked.

“But there was certainly a chat around that. There is no doubt, he has had some incredible performances for Jammu and Kashmir.“

India will begin their home series against Afghanistan with a one-off Test before playing a three-match ODI series later this month.

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