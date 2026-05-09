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Why Prithvi Shaw not being select in Delhi Capitals squad in IPL 2026, Venugopal Rao reveals

Why is star batter Prithvi Shaw not being selected in Delhi Capitals’ squad for Indian Premier League 2026? Read the story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 09, 2026, 01:27 PM IST

Published On May 09, 2026, 01:27 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 09, 2026, 01:27 PM IST

Why Prithvi Shaw is not being selected in Delhi Capitals' squad

Why are Delhi Capitals not selecting Prithvi Shaw in IPL 2026?

The match no. 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals (DC) and Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Where Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 8 wickets.

Delhi Capitals had a poor season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. After the defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Delhi Capitals won’t cross the mark of 16 points, which is important for qualification for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. But, it doesn’t mean their journey will end. They could also qualify in the knockout stage. They need to win every match, with a big margin.

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Also Read: RR vs GT IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Which team will move closer to the playoffs?

Delhi Capitals have played 11 matches in the tournament so far, winning four games out of them. Delhi Capitals hold 8th spot in the points table with 8 points. Delhi Capitals are set to face Punjab Kings in their next match, who are still looking to qualify for the playoffs.

While talking about the teamâ€™s biggest issues right now, the franchise’s Director of Cricket, Venugopal, openly said that the players need to take more responsibility and perform better as a group.

Responsibility; when things fail as a batting unit, you need to take responsibility. I’ll do it, rather than waiting for somebody else to do it. So, I think that is missing, I felt,” he said.

Maybe we will see in the next couple of games how this batting unit turns out,” he added.

Venugopal shared why Delhi Capitals are not selecting star batter Prithvi Shaw for the squad, “At the top of the order, whom do you want us to drop? Pathum or KL?”

Talking about captain Axar Patelâ€™s form, Venugopal said it is disappointing to see a World Cup-winning player struggle like this, but he still has full faith in him and believes he can bounce back soon.

We always want a captain, a person like him who has been in two World Cup-winning squads, coming into this tournament. Regarding his form, we definitely always want him to do well. Somewhere, I think, he lost his form. I hope he comes back in the next three games. So, it hurt.

Obviously, when you look back at today’s opposition, some of the seniors couldn’t perform. So, we need to face the music,” he added.

Also Read: Cameron Green lauds Finn Allen for his maiden century against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026, saysâ€¦

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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