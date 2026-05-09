Why Prithvi Shaw not being select in Delhi Capitals squad in IPL 2026, Venugopal Rao reveals

The match no. 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals (DC) and Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Where Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 8 wickets.

Delhi Capitals had a poor season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. After the defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Delhi Capitals won’t cross the mark of 16 points, which is important for qualification for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. But, it doesn’t mean their journey will end. They could also qualify in the knockout stage. They need to win every match, with a big margin.

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Delhi Capitals have played 11 matches in the tournament so far, winning four games out of them. Delhi Capitals hold 8th spot in the points table with 8 points. Delhi Capitals are set to face Punjab Kings in their next match, who are still looking to qualify for the playoffs.

While talking about the teamâ€™s biggest issues right now, the franchise’s Director of Cricket, Venugopal, openly said that the players need to take more responsibility and perform better as a group.

“Responsibility; when things fail as a batting unit, you need to take responsibility. I’ll do it, rather than waiting for somebody else to do it. So, I think that is missing, I felt,” he said.

“Maybe we will see in the next couple of games how this batting unit turns out,” he added.

Venugopal shared why Delhi Capitals are not selecting star batter Prithvi Shaw for the squad, “At the top of the order, whom do you want us to drop? Pathum or KL?”

Talking about captain Axar Patelâ€™s form, Venugopal said it is disappointing to see a World Cup-winning player struggle like this, but he still has full faith in him and believes he can bounce back soon.

“We always want a captain, a person like him who has been in two World Cup-winning squads, coming into this tournament. Regarding his form, we definitely always want him to do well. Somewhere, I think, he lost his form. I hope he comes back in the next three games. So, it hurt.

“Obviously, when you look back at today’s opposition, some of the seniors couldn’t perform. So, we need to face the music,” he added.

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