Why Punjab Kings’ unbeaten run ended after 7 games? Reasons behind their losing streak

Punjab Kings made a brilliant start to their IPL 2026 campaign. With six wins and one no result, PBKS stayed unbeaten in their first seven matches and broke Rajasthan Royals’ previous record of five unbeaten games at the start of a season.

However, Punjab Kingsâ€™ form has gone downhill in recent matches. The team has now suffered four consecutive defeats and must win their remaining games to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

What are the reasons behind PBKS’ losing streak?

One major factor has been toss luck. Teams this season have heavily preferred chasing, and Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings have lost three of their last four tosses, forcing them to bat first in unfavourable conditions.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya’s captaincy under scanner: Not Suryakumar Yadav! Sanjay Manjrekar wants THIS star to lead MI

Punjab Kings’ batting has looked similar to Royal Challengers Bengaluru from earlier seasons, where the team depends heavily on a few key batters. The top order has done most of the scoring for PBKS, with Cooper Connolly, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya performing consistently throughout the tournament.

Captain Shreyas Iyer has chipped in with some important knocks, but Punjab’s middle and lower order have not contributed regularly. Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh have played a few useful cameos, but neither batter has managed to change games consistently this season.

Punjab’s bowling has also looked weak at times. The side has depended heavily on Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal, while overseas quicks Marco Jansen and Xavier Bartlett have not had the kind of season the team would have expected.

The pace unit looked pretty strong in the beginning, but their performance has not been very encouraging. With none of their bowlers in contention for the Purple Cap, it is evident that bowling remains one of the Punjab Kings’ weakest areas.

Apart from batting and bowling, Punjab Kings’ fielding has also been a major concern.

With players frequently dropping catches, Punjab Kings are regarded as one of the worst-performing franchises in terms of fielding this season. One such instance was Arshdeep Singh dropping a catch of Tristan Stubbs on Monday.

All things considered, Punjab Kings need to improve in all departments if they are looking to secure a playoff spot, with their last three matches being crucial. In these three games, they will be going up against Mumbai Indians(MI), Lucknow Super Giants(LSG), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, which holds the top spot on the points table.

Also Read: Bhuvneshwar Kumar BREAKS silence on India comeback after stunning IPL 2026 season with RCB