Why Ravindra Jadeja misses out against Delhi Capitals, Riyan Parag reveals…

Live Blog Summary Scorecard Commentary Schedule Rajasthan VS Delhi 193/8 (20.0) 26/0 (1.5) Run Rate: (Current: 14.18) DC need 168 runs in 109 balls at 9.24 rpo KL Rahul (W) 8 * (4) 0x4, 0x6 Abishek Porel 12 (7) 2x4, 0x6 Adam Milne (0.5-0-12-0) * Jofra Archer (1-0-14-0)

The match no. 62 of the Indian Premier League (IPL), is being played between Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals (DC) and Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. The match is going to be important for both teams as it will decide their journey in the tournament.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL Match no. 62 playing XI

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Ravi Singh, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

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Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar

Why Ravindra Jadeja is not playing against Delhi Capitals

Both teams made some big changes in this match. However, Riyan Parag shocked Rajasthan Royals’ fans after telling them about benching Ravindra Jadeja in the evening game. Riyan Parag also revealed the reason for his absence in the important game.

“Happy to be back first. I was pretty unsure about the wicket as well. It looks like itâ€™s dry, but then weâ€™ve seen the past scores and results here, chasing has been better, though it also tends to slow down a bit later on. So I was a little confused, but happy to bowl first because of that. Weâ€™ve had some ups and downs in the last few games. I think we havenâ€™t defended totals very well.“

“But today gives us another opportunity to do that and hopefully get it right. So weâ€™ve gone with an extra seamer today, and hopefully we can defend the total better. Almost there (on figuring out the best team). Weâ€™ve had a few injuries here and there. I had to step out as well, so that hasnâ€™t helped either. But as far as today is concerned, thereâ€™s just one change. Jaddu is out because of workload management and all of that, and Ravi Singh comes in for us,” he added.

Here’s what Axar Patel said after the toss

Here’s what Axar Patel said after the toss: “We would like to bowl. Obviously when you win, you feel good, and the atmosphere is positive too. Even when we were losing, the atmosphere was still good; itâ€™s not like we were pointing fingers at anyone. But when you come after winning, you carry that confidence forward as well. There is only one change. Looking at the nature of the pitch, unfortunately Auqib Nabi misses out, and instead Vijay Tripurana is making his debut.“

“(On the conditions) Earlier I used to think a lot after seeing the wicket, but now Iâ€™m not thinking too much because whenever Iâ€™ve tried to predict it, the opposite has happened. So I think now we’re outside the leg stump and just bowl according to our plans, and once we understand how the wicket behaves, we’re outside the leg stump, adjust quickly and bowl accordingly. Yes, obviously at that moment you do feel bad when a decision doesnâ€™t go your way or things donâ€™t happen the way you wanted,” he said.

“But as a professional cricketer, you have to forget those things because you canâ€™t keep carrying them forward all the time. If you hold on to them, I think it interferes with the decisions you make in future matches. So you leave those things on the ground. As they say, what happens on the field stays on the field, and off the field, life stays off the field. When you leave the ground, you should leave it there, stay happy, and enjoy yourself. Maintaining that is very important,” he added.