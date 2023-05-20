'Why Should MS Dhoni Retire'? Yusuf Pathan Feels CSK Captain Can Play For Five Years As Impact Player

New Delhi: There are a lot of speculations regarding MS Dhoni's retirement post IPL 2023. Dhoni even dropped a massive hint that the ongoing edition will be his last as a player when he went on a lap walk with Chennai fans after CSK's last match against KKR. Dhoni time and again said that he wants to retire after playing in Chennai and he got his wish fulfilled when IPL returned to the original home and away format for IPL 2023. Amidst rumours of Dhoni's retirement, former India batter Yusuf Pathan feels that MS Dhoni could play for another five years. Pathan said MS Dhoni may not be CSK's captain but he can play as an impact player.

"Why should Dhoni leave, with the new Impact Player rule he can play for another five years. Although he may not be the captain, but fans will see him bat and mentor CSK.

"In my opinion, Dhoni can continue playing for another five years because of the new Impact Player rule. He has said nothing about retirement, it's others who have been talking about it. He still has a lot of cricket left in him. He has hit big sixes in IPL, despite pain on his knees. So this shows his commitment towards the sport," said Pathan while speaking on ESPNCricinfo.