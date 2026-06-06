IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Home
  • News
  • Why Shreyas Iyer replace Suryakumar Yadav as Team India’s T20I captain? Here are the top three reasons

Why Shreyas Iyer replace Suryakumar Yadav as Team India’s T20I captain? Here are the top three reasons

Here are the top three reasons why BCCI appointed Shreyas Iyer as Team India T20I captain over Suryakumar Yadav. Take a look and read the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 06, 2026, 02:33 PM IST

Published On Jun 06, 2026, 02:33 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 06, 2026, 02:33 PM IST

Why did BCCI appoint Shreyas Iyer over SKY?

Why did BCCI appoint Shreyas Iyer over Suryakumar Yadav?

Team India announce their squad for the upcoming tours against England and Ireland. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially announce the respective squad for the series.

Shreyas Iyer replaces Suryakumar Yadav as team India’s captain

For the series, team India appointed a star player and one of the finest batters of all time, Shreyas Iyer, as the new captain. That means Suryakumar Yadav lost his spot as a captain and also from the squad. Meanwhile, there’s a big update as star players Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prince Yadav are set to make their debut for team India in these upcoming series.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

There were speculations going on about removal of Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy. Now, it is officially confirmed that Shreyas Iyer will be seen handling team India’s responsibility in the upcoming tours against Ireland and England. Not only this, team India will play with the same squad in the upcoming Asian Games, which will be played in Japan in September.

Now, everyone has mixed opinions on this decision made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). After Shreyas Iyer’s involvement in the captaincy, team India removed Suryakumar Yadav from the team and the captaincy as well.

Three reasons why BCCI appoints Shreyas Iyer over Suryakumar Yadav

However, it’s time to discuss the three major reasons for appointing Shreyas Iyer as the captain of the Indian team for the Ireland and England tour.

The first reason would be Shreyas Iyer’s impressive stats in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Shreyas Iyer has led three franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL): Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings. Under his captaincy, the Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL title in 2024. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings have played finals in the tournament under his captaincy.

The second reason would be his form. Shreyas Iyer has a great form, which Suryakumar Yadav didn’t find, during the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup 2026. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Shreyas Iyer delivered a great performance for his side. Meanwhile, SKY was throwing his wickets by making some blunders and silly mistakes.

Now, it’s time to discuss the third reason, why the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appointed him over Suryakumar Yadav. BCCI are looking for a leader who could lead the Indian team to good heights in the next 4 to 5 years. Looking at that factor, Shreyas Iyer would be the perfect replacement for team India.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on replacing Suryakumar Yadav with Shreyas Iyer as T20I captain, says…

Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on replacing Suryakumar Yadav with Shreyas Iyer as T20I captain, says…
Shreyas Iyer set to lead Team India on Ireland and England tour, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ready for debut

Shreyas Iyer set to lead Team India on Ireland and England tour, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ready for debut
Mohammad Kaif drops SHOCKING verdicts on Suryakumar Yadav’s likely captaincy removal, says ‘Not surprised…’

Mohammad Kaif drops SHOCKING verdicts on Suryakumar Yadav’s likely captaincy removal, says ‘Not surprised…’
Rahmanullah Gurbaz opens up on Test excitement against team India, says…

Rahmanullah Gurbaz opens up on Test excitement against team India, says…

Latest News

Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on replacing SKY with Shreyas Iyer as T20I captain

Why did BCCI appoints Shreyas Iyer over SKY, here are the top three reasons

Team India squad announce for Ireland and England tour, Shreyas Iyer will set to lead the side

Mohammad Kaif breaks silence on Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy removal report

Rahmanullah Guzbad opens up on test match against India

IND vs AFG Test Preview: New era begins for India under Gill

Editor's Pick

Why Shreyas Iyer replace Suryakumar Yadav as Team India’s T20I captain? Here are the top three reasons

Why Shreyas Iyer replace Suryakumar Yadav as Team India’s T20I captain? Here are the top three reasons
India vs Afghanistan Test Preview: Pant’s milestone, Gill’s leadership and Afghanistan’s big challenge

India vs Afghanistan Test Preview: Pant’s milestone, Gill’s leadership and Afghanistan’s big challenge
‘We need to give him a fair run’: India Coach Gautam Gambhir makes bold call on young batter’s Test future

‘We need to give him a fair run’: India Coach Gautam Gambhir makes bold call on young batter’s Test future
‘Time to move on from Suryakumar?’ Former selector backs Shreyas Iyer for India T20 captaincy

‘Time to move on from Suryakumar?’ Former selector backs Shreyas Iyer for India T20 captaincy
From KS Bharat to AB De Villiers: Here are the top five players who announced early retirement from international cricket

From KS Bharat to AB De Villiers: Here are the top five players who announced early retirement from international cricket
Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi get a chance to play for Team India under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy?

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi get a chance to play for Team India under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy?