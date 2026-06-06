Why Shreyas Iyer replace Suryakumar Yadav as Team India’s T20I captain? Here are the top three reasons

Team India announce their squad for the upcoming tours against England and Ireland. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially announce the respective squad for the series.

Shreyas Iyer replaces Suryakumar Yadav as team India’s captain

For the series, team India appointed a star player and one of the finest batters of all time, Shreyas Iyer, as the new captain. That means Suryakumar Yadav lost his spot as a captain and also from the squad. Meanwhile, there’s a big update as star players Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prince Yadav are set to make their debut for team India in these upcoming series.

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There were speculations going on about removal of Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy. Now, it is officially confirmed that Shreyas Iyer will be seen handling team India’s responsibility in the upcoming tours against Ireland and England. Not only this, team India will play with the same squad in the upcoming Asian Games, which will be played in Japan in September.

Now, everyone has mixed opinions on this decision made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). After Shreyas Iyer’s involvement in the captaincy, team India removed Suryakumar Yadav from the team and the captaincy as well.

Three reasons why BCCI appoints Shreyas Iyer over Suryakumar Yadav

However, it’s time to discuss the three major reasons for appointing Shreyas Iyer as the captain of the Indian team for the Ireland and England tour.

The first reason would be Shreyas Iyer’s impressive stats in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Shreyas Iyer has led three franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL): Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings. Under his captaincy, the Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL title in 2024. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings have played finals in the tournament under his captaincy.

The second reason would be his form. Shreyas Iyer has a great form, which Suryakumar Yadav didn’t find, during the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup 2026. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Shreyas Iyer delivered a great performance for his side. Meanwhile, SKY was throwing his wickets by making some blunders and silly mistakes.

Now, it’s time to discuss the third reason, why the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appointed him over Suryakumar Yadav. BCCI are looking for a leader who could lead the Indian team to good heights in the next 4 to 5 years. Looking at that factor, Shreyas Iyer would be the perfect replacement for team India.