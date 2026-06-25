Why Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni didn’t attend Akash Deep’s wedding? Pacer gives funny reply

India’s fast bowler Akash Deep has entered a new phase of his life after getting married to Akshita Raj in a traditional ceremony in Varanasi. The event was attended by family members and close friends, with video and images from the celebrations soon taking social media by storm.

While the wedding grabbed attention, it was Akash Deep’s humorous reply to a question about some of the biggest stars in Indian cricket that became a talking point among fans.

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Akash Deep’s humorous response goes viral

During one of the wedding celebrations, a guest jokingly asked the pacer why he had not invited Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and former India captain MS Dhoni to the ceremony.

The question immediately drew laughter from those present, and Akash Deep responded in his trademark calm manner.

“Brother, you haven’t invited Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma to your wedding,” asked a guest.

To this, Akash replied, “Shaadi ho paayega yahan Banaras mein (Will the marriage take place here in Banaras)?“

The comment quickly caught the attention of fans online, with many interpreting it as a humorous reference to the massive crowds that the presence of the three cricketing icons would have attracted.

Akash Deep’s mother delighted with the marriage

Ahead of the ceremony, Akash Deep’s mother, Laddooma Devi, shared her happiness and gave her blessings to the couple.

“My son is a traditional Indian young man, and he has chosen an Indian woman as his life partner. This marriage is taking place with the blessings and approval of the family,” she said.

The ceremony was conducted according to traditional customs and marked a special occasion for the fast bowler and his family.

Akash Deep’s rise in Indian Cricket

Over the last few years, Akash Deep has emerged as one of India’s promising pace bowlers across formats. His performances at the domestic level earned him opportunities with the national team and he has continued to impress when given the chance.

Last year, he had one of the defining moments of his career when he took 12 wickets against England in the Anderson-Tendulkar series in Birmingham.

Akash Deep’s stature as a bowler who can perform on the biggest stage grew further after his performance was widely acclaimed.

Despite his rising stature, Akash Deep had to undergo a disappointing period due to injury.

Kolkata Knight Riders signed the pacer for IPL 2026 but he was unable to feature in the tournament after suffering a lower-back stress injury. The setback ruled him out for the entire season and also affected his chances of being considered for India’s Test squad.

While Akash continues his rehabilitation and recovery, Indian cricket has moved ahead with other pace-bowling options in recent assignments.

India recently defeated Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs in the one-off Test at Mullanpur, with Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna leading the pace attack for the Shubman Gill-led side.