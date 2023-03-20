Advertisement

WI All-Rounder Deandra Dottin Makes Shocking Revelations About Her Exclusion From Gujarat Giants Squad

Dottin was signed by Gujarat Giants for INR 60 Lakh.

Updated: March 20, 2023 9:35 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
New Delhi: Former West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin has expressed her thoughts about her exclusion from the Gujarat Giants squad for the inaugural season of Women's Premier League citing medical reasons.

Dottin, who was signed by Gujarat Giants for INR 60 Lakh, failed to get medical clearance by the deadline which was the reason why she was replaced with Australia's Kim Garth in the squad.

In a recent social media post, she released a shocking statement, hinted that she was fit to participate in the tournament with her social media posts.

"I wish to issue a brief statement in light of ongoing speculation surrounding my recent exclusion from the inaugural Women's Premier League ("WPL") that is currently taking place in India."

"I remain deeply disappointed by what can only, plausibly, be described as bewildering reasoning for my omission from the tournament. As was widely publicised, I was bought at the WPL auction by the Gujarat Giants, a franchise owned and operated by the Adani Group. At the commencement of the tournament, the franchise claimed that I was excluded from the team because I was apparently "recovering from a medical situation". This was followed by a subsequent, clarifying statement that contended that I was, infact "unable to obtain medical clearance" despite being granted as recently as February 20th," she stated.

 

 

