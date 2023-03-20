WI All-Rounder Deandra Dottin Makes Shocking Revelations About Her Exclusion From Gujarat Giants Squad

Former West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin has expressed her thoughts about her exclusion from the Gujarat Giants squad for the inaugural season of Women's Premier League citing medical reasons.

Dottin, who was signed by Gujarat Giants for INR 60 Lakh, failed to get medical clearance by the deadline which was the reason why she was replaced with Australia's Kim Garth in the squad.

In a recent social media post, she released a shocking statement, hinted that she was fit to participate in the tournament with her social media posts.