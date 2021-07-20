<strong>New Delhi: </strong>Australia's wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey will lead the team in the first ODI against West Indies as full-time skipper Aaron Finch has been ruled out with an injury. Carey will take on the captaincy baton in the absence of vice-captain Pat Cummins. The wicket-keeper batsman will become the 26th Australian skipper in the 50-overs version. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, Australia had lost the five-match T20I series by 4-1 against the hosts and they will aim to turn the tables in the upcoming ODI series. All three matches will be played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. <p></p> <p></p>Carey, who has impressed with his glovework and also batting skills, feels it will be an absolute honour to lead Australia in the upcoming series. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">A big congrats to Alex Carey who will become the 26th man to captain Australia in ODI cricket tomorrow!</p> <p></p>Aaron Finch has been ruled out of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WIvAUS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WIvAUS</a> series opener with a knee injury. <a href="https://t.co/7q2AVGeazk">pic.twitter.com/7q2AVGeazk</a> <p></p> <p></p>Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) <a href="https://twitter.com/CricketAus/status/1417231128767827972?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 19, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p>"To captain, Australia is one of the greatest privileges in sport and honour I am extremely thankful to receive. Finchy is our captain and we will welcome him back with open arms when he is fully fit, so for now I hope I can fill the role to his extremely high standards." <p></p> <p></p>Australia's head coach Justin Langer showed confidence that Carey will do a fine job as a leader in his maiden captaincy assignment. <p></p> <p></p>"The injury to Finchy gives Alex an opportunity for his first experience as a captain. I have no doubt he will do a fantastic job with the support of the other senior players," Australia head coach Justin Langer stated. <p></p> <p></p>The first ODI between Australia and West Indies will be played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.