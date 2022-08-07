WI vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies vs India: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For of 5th T20I, At Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium

WI vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies vs India

India will clash against West Indies in the final match of the T20I series at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium on Sunday. India are already leading 3-1 in the five-match series. In the last match, the men in blue set the target of 191 for 5 with some fantastic knocks from Rishabh Pant (44 off 31 balls) and Rohit Sharma (33 of 16). The target came to be unachievable for the Caribbeans as the Indian bowlers ended their innings at 132 in 19.1 overs. The Windies are looking forward to perform with their full strength in the last fixture of the series.

TOSS: The match toss between West Indies & India will take place at 6:30 PM IST

Start Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium

WI vs IND My Dream11 Team

Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Mayers (vc), Rovman Powell, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Akeal Hosein, Arshdeep Singh.

WI vs IND Probable XI

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas (wk), Rovman Powell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh.