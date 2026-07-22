WI vs NZ 5th ODI: Shimron Hetmyer holds his nerve as West Indies stun New Zealand in thrilling ODI finale

West Indies ended the ODI series against New Zealand on a positive note after producing a fighting run chase in the fifth and final match. With the visitors under pressure for most of the chase, Shimron Hetmyer played a composed unbeaten knock under difficult circumstances to guide his side home and prevent a clean sweep.

Shimron Hetmyer anchors West Indies to thrilling win

Hetmyer remained unbeaten on 69 from 64 balls as West Indies chased down 269 with two wickets in hand and 15 balls to spare. The left-hander kept his calm despite wickets falling regularly at the other end and ensured his team crossed the finish line in a tense finish.

His match-winning effort came after Sherfane Rutherford also made a valuable contribution with 61 off 58 balls. Together, the pair added 95 runs for the fifth wicket, a partnership that changed the course of the chase after West Indies had slipped into trouble.

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Late collapse adds drama before Hetmyer finishes the job

West Indies looked in control while Hetmyer and Rutherford were batting, but New Zealand fought back strongly during the closing stages.

Michael Bracewell dismissed Rutherford in the 41st over, while Jayden Lennox continued his impressive series by removing Gudakesh Motie to claim his third wicket of the match and finish the series with 14 wickets.

Jacob Duffy then struck twice in the 45th over, dismissing Matthew Forde and Alzarri Joseph off the very next delivery. With West Indies reduced to 248/8, the match was back in the balance.

Hetmyer, however, stayed composed and, alongside Jayden Seales, safely guided West Indies to victory.

Back to winning ways! 💥🌴



The Men in the Maroon get the job done in the final ODI!🏏🔥 #WIvNZ #WIOutside #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/oczO1ljtiG — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 22, 2026

Fast start followed by middle-order struggle

The hosts began the chase aggressively as Ackeem Auguste and Justin Greaves raced to a 57-run opening stand in less than six overs.

Nathan Smith provided New Zealand with the breakthrough before Duffy removed Greaves in the following over, bringing New Zealand back into the contest.

Keacy Carty then found scoring difficult, making 20 from 54 balls, while Shai Hope also departed after the pair added 59 runs for the fourth wicket. Their dismissals increased the pressure before Hetmyer and Rutherford rebuilt the innings with a crucial stand.

Tom Latham leads New Zealand’s batting effort

Earlier, New Zealand posted their highest total of the series after several batters made useful contributions.

Will Young scored 56 and shared an 86-run partnership with Nick Kelly after Henry Nicholls fell early. Kelly continued his good form with 64 before captain Tom Latham anchored the middle order with a well-made 69 from 71 deliveries.

Mitchell Santner and Jacob Duffy chipped in with useful late runs as New Zealand finished on 268/9 from their 50 overs.

For West Indies, Alzarri Joseph and Vitel Lawes claimed two wickets each, while Matthew Forde, Jayden Seales and Gudakesh Motie picked up one wicket apiece.

Match Summary

New Zealand: 268/9 in 50 overs

Tom Latham 69, Nick Kelly 64, Will Young 56

Alzarri Joseph 2/38, Vitel Lawes 2 wickets

West Indies: 269/8 in 47.3 overs

Shimron Hetmyer 69 (64), Sherfane Rutherford 61 (58)*

Jayden Lennox 3/35, Jacob Duffy 3/67

Result: West Indies won by 2 wickets.