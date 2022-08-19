WI vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies vs New Zealand

West Indies will play against New Zealand for the second fixture of ODI series. The hosts defeated their visitors and took 1-0 in the three match series. Kiwis lost all their wicket after scoring just 190 runs while batting first. Akele Hosein and Alzarri Joseph knocked three wickets each and two wickets were taken by Jason Holder. Kane Williams played this match after a gap of two years. New Zealand fast ballers Tim Southee and Trent Bolt dismissed the Windies opener Shai Hopes and Kyle Mayers early. Shamarh Brooks came as the saviour for Caribbeans and scored 79 runs in 91 deliveries. At last West Indies managed to get a 5-wickets.

WI vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies vs New Zealand : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 2nd ODI, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

TOSS: The match toss between West Indies & New Zealand will take place at 11:00 PM IST

Start Time: 11:30 PM IST and 02:00 PM Local Time

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

WI vs NZ My Dream11 Team

Shai Hope, Finn Allen (c), Kane Williamson, Devon Conway (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Mayers, Trent Boult, Alzarri Joseph, Tim Southee.

WI vs NZ Probable XI

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Nicholas Pooran (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Kevin Sinclair, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptil, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee.