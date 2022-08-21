WI vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies vs New Zealand: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 3rd ODI, At Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

WI vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies vs New Zealand

West Indies will play against New Zealand in the third fixture of the ODI series at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. The Visitors levelled the series to 1-1 by winning the 2nd ODI with 50 runs due D/L method. It was difficult again for the Kiwis as they managed to score only 212 runs. Finn Allen missed his century with four runs and could only contribute 96 runs in 117 deliveries while Dary Mitchell scored 41 runs in 63 balls. The Caribbean bowlers Kevin Sinclair and Jason Holder knocked four wickets and three wickets respectively. New Zealand bowlers resisted the West Indies batting line-up for just 161 runs.

TOSS: The match toss between the West Indies & New Zealand will take place at 11:00 PM IST

Start Time: 11:30 PM IST and 2:00 PM Local Time

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

WI vs NZ My Dream11 Team

Finn Allen, Martin Guptil, Shamarh Brooks, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Jason Holder (vc), Trent Boult (c), Alzarri Joseph, Tim Southee, Akeal Hosein, Kevin Sinclair.

WI vs NZ Probable XI

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Keacy Carty, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Yannic Cariah, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kevin Sinclair.

New Zealand: Martin Guptil, Finn Allen, Tom Latham (c & wk), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Tim Southee.