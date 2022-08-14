WI vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies vs New Zealand: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 3rd T20I, At Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

WI vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies vs New Zealand

West Indies vs New Zealand : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 3rd T20I, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

TOSS: The match toss between West Indies & New Zealand will take place at 11:30 PM IST

Start Time: 15th August at 12:00 AM IST and 14th August at 2:00 PM Local Time

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

WI vs NZ My Dream11 Team

Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips(c), Rovman Powell, Michael Bracewell (vc), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Romario Shepherd, Ish Sodhi, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith.

WI vs NZ Probable XI

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Devon Thomas (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.