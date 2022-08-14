WI vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies vs New Zealand: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 3rd T20I, At Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

<span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>WI vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies vs New Zealand</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>WI vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies vs New Zealand : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 3rd T20I, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados</strong> <p></p> <p></p>My Dream11 Team West Indies vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction WI VS NZ 2022: Best players list of WI vs NZ, West Indies Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between West Indies &amp; New Zealand will take place at 11:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 15th August at 12:00 AM IST and 14th August at 2:00 PM Local Time <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>WI vs NZ My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips(c), Rovman Powell, Michael Bracewell (vc), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Romario Shepherd, Ish Sodhi, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>WI vs NZ Probable XI</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>West Indies:</strong> Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Devon Thomas (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy. <p></p> <p></p><strong>New Zealand:</strong> Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.