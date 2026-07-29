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  • WI vs PAK 1st Test: Babar Azam fights alone as Pakistan Collapse for 120, West Indies take 1-0 lead

WI vs PAK 1st Test: Babar Azam fights alone as Pakistan Collapse for 120, West Indies take 1-0 lead

Babar Azam battled till the end, but Pakistan suffered a dramatic batting collapse against West Indies. Find out how the hosts secured a memorable victory in the first Test.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 29, 2026, 06:11 AM IST

Published On Jul 29, 2026, 06:11 AM IST

Last UpdatedJul 29, 2026, 06:11 AM IST

WI vs PAK 1st Test result

WI vs PAK 1st Test result

A disciplined bowling display helped West Indies make a winning start to the Test series against Pakistan. Chasing a modest target on the final day, Pakistan’s batting line-up failed to handle the pressure as the hosts wrapped up a convincing 90-run victory in the opening Test to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Pakistan were set 211 runs to win but were bowled out for just 120 in their second innings. Babar Azam fought a lone battle with an unbeaten 58, but none of the other batters could provide meaningful support as the visitors suffered a heavy defeat.

Hope and Hodge lead West Indies’ first-innings fightback

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, West Indies posted a competitive total of 311 in their first innings.

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Shai Hope top-scored with a brilliant 92 and Kavem Hodge chimed in with 84 to set the platform for the hosts. For Pakistan, Mohammad Ali was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while Mohammad Abbas claimed three and Khurram Shahzad picked up two.

Shan Masood’s century keeps Pakistan in the game

Pakistan responded well in their first innings thanks to a captain’s knock from Shan Masood, who scored a superb 109. Imam-ul-Haq also chipped in with 63 as Pakistan reached 282.

However, they still conceded a 29-run first-innings lead. Justin Greaves starred with the ball for West Indies, claiming his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket to put the hosts in control.

Read Must: Justin Greaves makes historic Test record with five consecutive wicket maidens against Pakistan

Mohammad Abbas shines but West Indies stretch the lead

Pakistan’s bowlers fought back strongly in the second innings, dismissing West Indies for 181.

Fast bowler Mohammad Abbas produced an outstanding spell, finishing with five wickets for just 22 runs. Shamar Joseph scored 38, while Tagenarine Chanderpaul added 35 to help West Indies set Pakistan a target of 211.

Jayden Seales destroys Pakistan’s batting

Pakistan’s chase never gained momentum as wickets fell at regular intervals.

Jayden Seales produced a match-winning spell, taking five wickets for just 20 runs in 14.2 overs. Kemar Roach and Justin Greaves chipped in with two wickets each as Pakistan folded for 120 in 40.2 overs.

Apart from Babar Azam’s unbeaten 58, only Mohammad Abbas managed to cross the 20-run mark with 23. The rest of the batting line-up failed to make an impact and West Indies sealed a comprehensive victory and took the lead in the series.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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