WI vs PAK: Pakistan suffer massive blow as THIS in-form star is ruled out ahead of must-win 2nd Test, his name is…

New Delhi: The Pakistan team suffered a crushing defeat against the West Indies in the first Test match of the series. Shan Masood scored a century in Pakistan’s first innings. Shan was Pakistan’s Test captain before this series, but was replaced by Babar Azam ahead of the tour. Masood will now be unable to participate in the second Test against the West Indies.

Shan Masood will not play the second Test

The second Test of the two-match series between West Indies and Pakistan will be played in Port of Spain from August 2. Pakistan needs a win at any cost to save the series. However, Masood has been ruled out of the second Test after suffering a fractured to the index finger of his left hand. Masood injured his index finger while facing West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales during Pakistan’s first innings.

Masood came in at number 8 in the second innings

Shan Masood didn’t take the field on the fourth morning and came in to bat at No. 8 when Pakistan were struggling at 53 for 6 in pursuit of a target of 211. Masood was caught at point while attempting to drive a length ball when he was on 3. He was batting with one hand as he couldn’t put much pressure on his left arm.

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Also Read: Babar Azam explains how Shan Masood’s injury hurt Pakistan in West Indies defeat

Masood will travel to England with the team

Pakistan are also scheduled to tour England next month for a three-match Test series beginning August 19. His participation for the first Test against England, starting on August 19, remains doubtful. The PCB has stated that his participation in the first England Test match, starting August 19th in Leeds, will depend on his recovery and medical progress.

However, Masood will remain with the team in the West Indies and will travel to England with the team.

Pakistan have a few batting options to replace Shan Masood in the second Test against the West Indies. Abdullah Shafique and Saud Shakeel are already part of the squad after being drafted in following Abdullah Fazal’s lower-back injury before the first Test.

The team management also has uncapped middle-order batter Awais Zafar as another option, giving Pakistan three possible replacements for Masood.

Pakistan squad for West Indies Test series:

Babar Azam (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Fazal, Ali Usman, Azan Awais, Imam ul Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicket-keeper), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, and Ubaid Shah

Shan Masood’s replacement has not been announced yet.