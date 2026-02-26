This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
WI vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Live Score: West Indies vs South Africa live scorecard and updates
Tune in with us to get the live score and updates as West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
This is a must-win game for both teams. South Africa already have momentum after beating India. West Indies showed their strength against Zimbabwe. A win here will give the winning team a strong position in Group 1 and make their path to the semi-finals much easier.
