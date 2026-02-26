WI vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Can West Indies firepower upset South Africa’s balance in Ahmedabad?

West Indies face South Africa in a crucial T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash in Ahmedabad. A win could seal a semi-final spot for both sides.

WI vs SA

West Indies and South Africa will face each other in a very important Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match starts at 3:00 PM IST. Both teams are coming into this game full of confidence and know that a win here can take them very close to the semi-finals.

South Africa started their Super 8 campaign with a strong 76-run victory over India. West Indies also looked in excellent form when they crushed Zimbabwe by 107 runs. This match is expected to be a close contest, with South Africa seen as slight favourites because of their balanced team. But West Indies have the power to cause an upset, and South Africa will not take them lightly.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Head-to-Head: West Indies have the edge

When it comes to T20 matches between these two sides, West Indies have a small advantage. The teams have played 26 T20Is so far. South Africa have won 12 matches, while West Indies have won 14. This record shows that West Indies have the ability to trouble South Africa, especially in big games. Ahmedabad is a good batting ground, and West Indies have the firepower to pull off a surprise.

Both teams have dangerous batters

The batters from both sides are in very strong form right now. The Narendra Modi Stadium pitch is known for being batsman-friendly – the ball comes nicely onto the bat, and big scores are possible. Since the match starts in the afternoon at 3:00 PM, there will be no dew factor. Both teams might prefer to bat first, but batting second under lights could also be a good choice.

For South Africa, captain Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, and David Miller will be expected to score big runs. West Indies will depend on captain Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, and others to attack from the start.

A score of 190 or more will be considered very competitive on this pitch. The team that bats first will want to set a high target, while the chasing side will need to play smart powerplay cricket to stay in control.

Why this match is so important

This is a must-win game for both teams. South Africa already have momentum after beating India. West Indies showed their strength against Zimbabwe. A win here will give the winning team a strong position in Group 1 and make their path to the semi-finals much easier.

Sri Lanka are already almost out after losses to England and New Zealand. Pakistan are also struggling. The winner of this match will be in a very good place to qualify.

The Narendra Modi Stadium has seen some high-scoring games in this tournament. Both teams will be fighting hard to take two crucial points and move closer to the last four.

The match promises excitement, big hitting, and possibly a close finish. All eyes will be on the captains and the top batters when the action begins on Thursday afternoon.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/