WI-W vs TL-W Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team West Indies Women vs Thailand Women Prediction, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Cricket Tips For Today’s WI-W vs TL-W: The 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to be the seventh ICC Women’s T20 World Cup tournament. It is scheduled to be held in Australia between 21 February and 8 March 2020. The final will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on International Women’s Day. It will be a standalone tournament, held six months ahead of the men’s tournament. Australia are the defending champions, and will play their opening match of the tournament against India.

For the first time at the Women’s T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the use of technology to monitor front-foot no-balls for all matches during the tournament. The third umpire will call the front-foot no-balls, communicating this with the on-field umpires.

TOSS The toss between West Indies Women and Thailand Women will take place at 12:00 PM (IST) on February 22.

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: WACA Ground, Perth

WI-W vs TL-W My Dream11 Team

Hayley Matthews (captain), Stafanie Taylor (vice-captain), Shemaine Campbelle, Britney Cooper, Naruemol Chaiwai, Nattaya Boochatham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnarin Tippoch, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Anisa Mohammed

WI-W vs TL-W Squads

Thailand Women: Nattakan Chantam, Nattaya Boochatham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Naruemol Chaiwai, Sornnarin Tippoch (captain), Chanida Sutthiruang, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Suleeporn Laomi, Soraya Lateh, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Thipatcha Puttawong, Suwanan Khiaoto

West Indies Women: Britney Cooper, Lee-Ann Kirby, Stafanie Taylor (captain), Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Cherry Ann Fraser, Sheneta Grimmond, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Anisa Mohammed

Check Dream11 Prediction/ WI-W Dream11 Team/ TL-W Dream11 Team/ West Indies Women Dream11 Team/ Thailand Women Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.